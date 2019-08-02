August 9
Antwerp at Mississinawa
Hicksville at Hilltop
Allen East at Napoleon
Nortwood at Evergreen
Liberty Center at Toledo Rogers
Swanton at Montpelier
August 10
Defiance at Bowling Green
Wauseon at Maumee
Stryker at Riverdale
August 13
Delta at Ayersville
Tinora at Clearfork
Archbold at Edgerton
Edon at Fairview
August 15
Columbus Grove at Liberty Benton
August 16
Antwerp at Crestview
Hicksville/Napoleon at Bryan
Montpelier at Holgate
Parkway at Paulding
Rossford at Archbold
Leipsic at Allen East
Pandora-Gilboa at Delphos Jefferson
August 17
Fairview/Liberty Center at Defiance
Ayersville at Mohawk
North Baltimore at Edgerton
Tinora at Evergreen
Edon at Wayne Trace
Elmwood/Hilltop at Swanton
Bowling Green at Wauseon
Ottawa-Glandorf at Perrysburg
August 22
McComb at Defiance
Napoleon at Delta
August 23
Antwerp at North Baltimore
Swanton at Ayersville
Edgerton at Patrick Henry
Fairview at Montpelier
Fort Recovery at Hicksville
Holgate at Danbury
Paulding at Bryan
Archbold at Eastwood
Evergreen at Edon
Leipsic at Liberty Center
Rossford at Wauseon
Ottawa-Glandorf at St. Henry
Hilltop at Pandora-Gilboa
Arlington at Columbus Grove
