ADA — The Defiance wrestling team competed at the Ohio Northern Invitational on Saturday, placing 16th as a team with two wrestlers placing in their brackets. Sophomore Jonah Schlegel placed seventh at 285 while freshman Matthew Beard finished eighth at 157.
Schlegel, a Defiance High School grad, posted a 4-2 record on the day with a pin and win by decision while Beard was 4-3. Sophomore Brent Eicher went 2-2 on the day and won his first match by tech fall for his first win of the season.
DC will host Cornerstone University (Mich.) on Saturday, Dec. 11 in its first home match of the season.
