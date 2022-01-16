NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. - Defiance college wrestling competed at the Spartan Mat Classic on Saturday, placing 12th of 19 teams competing at the event.
The Yellow Jackets saw two wrestlers reach the seventh place match. At 141 Alex Smith won his first round match via technical fall 20-4 and but fell in the second round via a 5-1 decision. In the second round of the consolation matches, Smith went up against teammate Kliever Joseph winning via technical fall, 15-0. The seventh place match was a no contest not in favor of Smith as he took home eighth place.
Rigo Villa also took home eighth place at heavyweight. After falling in the first round to Logan Painter via a 4-1 decision, Villa won three matches before falling in a tight 4-3 decision for a chance to play in the fifth place match. Villa then dropped the seventh place match as well via a 7-2 decision.
As a team, the Yellow Jackets scored 20 points with the winner Wabash edging second place Wisconsin-Eau Claire 189-163.5.
Defiance will be back on the mats next Saturday with a tri-match at Case Western Reserve alongside Albion College.
Team Rankings
1. Wasbash 189; 2. Wisconsin-Eau Claire 163.5; 3. Ohio Northern 118.5; 4. West Liberty 98.5; 5. Indiana Tech 80.5; 6 Baldwin Wallace 73; 7. Huntingdon 71.5; 8. Muskegon 68; 9. Ohio Wesleyan 38; 10. Cornerstone wrestling 26; 11. Manchester 21.5; 12. Defiance 20; 13. Macomb Community College 19; 14. Heidelberg 17; 15. Fontbonne 16.5; 16. Cleary 13; 17. University of Toledo 4; 17. Ancilla 4; 19. West Liberty UNATT 0.
Individual Matches
141 - Conner Gimson (IT) tech. fall Kliever Joseph (DC) 16-0; Alexender Smith (DC) tech. fall Bo Niewiandomski (WEC), 20-4; Jacob Reed (ON) dec. Alexender Smith (DC), 5-0; Alexender Smith (DC) tech. fall Kliever Joseph (DC), 15-0; Cael Vanderhorst (ON) tech. fall Alexender Smith 15-0. 149 - Tyler Driessens (W) pinned Cortez Bradley (DC), 1:59; Jake Mathews (WEC) pinned Cortez Bradley (DC), 2:30. 157 - Antonio Tranchida (MCC) pinned Matthew Beard (DC), 1:48. Matthew Beard (DC) dec. Wes Girardi (WEC), 3-1; Christian Jacobsen (WEC) tech. fall Matthew Beard (DC), 18-3. 165 - Jaret Lowry (OW) pinned Deontae Davis (DC), 3:20. Deontae Davis (DC) major dec. Thomas Brunty (OW), 11-1; Hunter Kupniewski (BW) dec. Deontae Davis (DC), 12-10. 174 - Brady Walsh (OW) pinned Sean Rankin (DC), 1:23; Ross Eggleston (OW) major dec. Sean Rankin (DC), 14-2. 184 - Luke Smith (IT) pinned Joey Perez (DC), 2:52; Nick Brandt (IT) pinned Jack Minner (DC), 2:39; Devontay Moore (M) major dec. Joey Perez (DC), 13-5; Zach Dabney (ON) major dec. Jack Minner (DC), 15-2. 197 - Da’Veon Parker (H) pinned Mason Morris (DC), 5:39; Mason Morris (DC) dec. Sandro Bruni (OW), 2-0; Mason Morris (DC) pinned Jaybreon Litsey (A), 1:53. Sam Melton (WEC) pinned Mason Morris (DC), 4:04. 285 - Logan Painter (ON) dec. Rigo Villa (DC), 4-1; Rigo Villa (DC) dec. Alex Naylor (W), 8-3; Rigo Villa (DC) dec. Gabriel Martinez (H), 4-1; Rigo Villa (DC) pinned Drew Levis (BW), 5:22; Cam Mayes-Butler (IT) dec. Rigo Villa (DC), 4-3. Jadon Brownlee (ON) dec. Rigo Villa (DC), 7-2.
