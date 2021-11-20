BEREA — The Defiance wrestling team placed fifth out of eight teams on Saturday at the Baldwin Wallace Invitational. The Yellow Jackets finished with 73 points while Baldwin Wallace won the event with 493.5 points followed by Delaware Valley (166.5), Ohio Wesleyan (96), and Thiel (80).
Sophomore Jonah Schlegel was the runner-up in the 285-lb bracket, winning his first three matches by decision before dropping a 3-2 decision in the championship match. In each of his first three matches, the Defiance High School grad scored exactly six points, winning by scores of 6-1,6-3, and 6-5.
Seniors Mason Morris and Cortez Bradley each placed fourth in their brackets. Morris went 2-1 in the 184-lb bracket with a pin and a close 1-0 win by decision before having to withdraw from the third-place match due to injury. Bradley met a similar fate in the 149-lb bracket, winning three matches by pin before having to concede the third-place match.
Junior Alejandro Castro placed sixth in the 157-lb weight classes while freshman Joey Perez placed sixth at 184-lbs with each wrestler winning one match by pin and another by decision.
The Yellow Jackets also received points from eighth-place finishes from sophomore Sean Rankin at 174 and junior Seth Majewski at 133.
The Yellow Jackets will return to action on Nov. 30 with a dual at Adrian.
