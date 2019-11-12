CARMEL, Ind. — The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference announced that junior Morgan Porter (Defiance) and sophomore Delaney Monnin (Defiance/Tinora) earned top All-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference honors to lead the way for the Defiance College volleyball team. Senior Jessi Davis (Delta) also earned all-conference accolades being named Honorable Mention.
Porter dominated the 2019 campaign as she finished the season ranked twelfth in the country among NCAA Division III in digs per set at 6.14. She was ranked second in the HCAC in digs per set and ranked second in total digs with 688. The junior also etched her name into the record books as she finished the season ranked first in total digs for a single season.
Monnin led the attack for Defiance this season, finishing the year with a team-best in kills (364) and kills per set (3.28). She finished the year ranked fourth in the HCAC in kills and fifth in kills per set. The sophomore also recorded 22 double-digit kill games, including a career-best 26 kills against Earlham.
Davis earned All-HCAC Honorable mention, appearing in 29 matches with 248 kills for 2.23 kills per set average. She recorded 40 total blocks and 22 service aces.
Two local players from Bluffton University were also were named to the All-Conference team. Remi Bower (Deshler/Patrick Henry) continued Bluffton’s tradition of outside hitters earning First Team honors and sophomore Brooke Kleman (Glandorf/Ottawa-Glandorf) notched Honorable Mention All-HCAC.
Bower led the Heartland Conference with 419 kills and her 3.81 kills per set were third in the HCAC. She hammered home a career-high 24 kills in a match three times this season, including against Defiance. Bower showed her versatility with 178 digs, 46 blocks and 20 service aces. She paced the Beavers with 468.5 points as a junior.
Making her mark on the record books, Bower is currently second all-time with 3.81 kills per set this season, while her 419 kills are 10th all time. She is also 4th on the career list with 2.92 kills per set heading into her senior campaign. Bower needs just 107 kills to eclipse 1,000 for her career.
Kleman, who was named to the All-Freshman Team in 2018, earned Honorable Mention acclaim for the second straight season. She finished sixth in the conference with 479 digs, giving her 1,012 following two seasons as the Beaver libero. Kleman is currently fourth all-time on the career list with 4.73 digs per set. The back row specialist fired a team-best 36 aces and added 78 assists as a sophomore.
