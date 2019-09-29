KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Defiance College volleyball headed to Kalamazoo for a tri-match with the Hornets and the Alma Scots on Saturday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets fell to Alma 3-1 (23-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-19) before rallying to defeat the hosts 3-2 (24-26, 25-19, 24-26, 25-23, 15-8).
The first match of the day saw DC pull the first set from Alma with a 25-23 scoreline before dropping three tight sets to start the day.
Coach Brie Brenner's side came out looking for a victory in the second match of the day. The hosting Hornets took a close first set by just two points before DC rallied to grab the second. Backs against the wall, Defiance pulled out the fourth set win just 25-23.
In the decisive fifth set, Defiance quickly took their momentum and pushed to a 7-2 lead. A Jessi Davis (Delta) kill set up DC for the victory before Delaney Monnin (Tinora) nailed the match winner off an assist from Brianna Wheeler (Sturgis, Mich.).
Four Yellow Jackets reached double-digit kills on the day. Emma Seitz (Toledo/Central Catholic) led the way with 33, including a season-high 16 in the day's finale. Monnin, Mackenzie Benham (Marshall, Mich.) and Davis each broke the barrier with 30, 28 and 20 respectively.
On the offensive side of the court, Wheeler dished out a staggering 102 assists on the day. The sophomore and Abigail Cronin each recorded a team-high six service aces to help the Purple and Gold to the split.
Defensively, Morgan Porter (Defiance) tallied a team-best 39 digs on the day for a 4.33 digs/set rate. Fellow Defiance native Alexis Kiessling (Defiance) recorded 26 digs of her own including a season-high 17 in the match with the Hornets. At the net, Mackenzie Umbaugh (Plymouth, Ind.) led the way with five total blocks over the two matches.
With the split, Defiance moves to 12-6 on the season. DC will begin the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference season on Saturday, October 5, as they host Hanover Colllege at noon.
