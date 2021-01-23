HANOVER, Ind. — The Defiance College volleyball program opened the 2020-21 season with two matches at Hanover College on Saturday.
Despite a competitive conference matchup, the Yellow Jackets lost the opening match 3-0 in straight sets (25-18, 26-24, 25-20). Defiance kept up the fight in game two but could not overcome the Panthers (25-21, 26-24, 25-16).
Back-and-forth battles kept the Yellow Jacket within striking distance of the Panthers during the first match. On the attack against Hanover, Mackenzie Benham led the Purple and Gold with 44 total attacks, 16 of which were kills. Defensively, senior Morgan Porter (Defiance HS product) followed suit from last season, reaching double-digit digs with 18.
As a team in game one, the Purple and Gold had 124 total attacks compared to the Panthers' 120 attempts. The home side was able to capitalize off of Defiance errors to prevail in the season opener of Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference action.
There was plenty of action to go around for the Purple and Gold in match two of the day as many Yellow Jackets saw time on the court. Porter saw action in the front row to lead Defiance with five kills and six digs. Mackenzie Umbaugh and Kenzie Duncan each added to the attack with three kills apiece.
On the defensive front, freshman Hope Yost recorded ten digs. Brianna Wheeler followed suit with eight and dished out 14 assists. Tre'Ana King and Porter led from the service line as both recorded a team-best two service aces.
With the losses, the Yellow Jackets stand at 0-2 overall on the season and 0-1 in the HCAC standings. Defiance will return to action Wednesday, Jan. 27, as they play host to Manchester University for two matches. Match times are 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively.
