Defiance College freshman sprinter Robert Marshall has been named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Track Athlete of the Week following his blazing-fast performance at Brescia University’s Blue & Gold Twilight meet last Friday evening.

Marshall won both the 100 and 200-meter races with times of 10.81 and 22:34, respectively, which are the fastest in the HCAC this season. He also was on DC’s 1600 relay team that finished second. In the Great Lakes Region, Marshall’s 100 time ranks fourth this spring. It is also the seventh-fastest in program history.

The next competition for the Yellow Jackets is the Tiffin University Outdoor Invitational on Saturday.

