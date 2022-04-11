DC-Logo-COLOR.jpg

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — The Defiance College men’s track team was 11th of 17 teams at the Pepsi UC Invitational and Distance Carnival on Friday and Saturday at the University of the Cumberlands.

Sophomore Tawon Cannon won the men’s 400 hurdles in 56.16 seconds while freshman Traci Cross led the DC women’s team with a fourth-place finish in the 100 in 12.61.

John Reese was fifth in both the 400 hurdles and 3,000-meter steeplechase as Cannon joined the 400 relay team of Ja’Qway Janvier, Gavin Maratea and Deuntray Drennon in a fifth-place showing.

Senior Lisa Markau was sixth in the 200 while Ron Scott rounded out the top Jacket finishers with a seventh-place effort in the shot put (11.66 meters).

DC will take to the track again on Saturday at the All-Ohio Championships at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware.

