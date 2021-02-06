The Defiance College track and field teams had a strong showing on Friday evening against Anderson and Earlham at the George M. Smart Center in the Dick Small Invitational. Three Yellow Jackets won events on the day and many others finished second or third.
For the second week in a row, Lisa Markau was victorious in the 60-meter dash, clocking in at 8.45. Deleita Powell (9.07) and Destiny Oshodin (9.13) each set new personal bests in the event and placed third and fourth respectively. Markau also placed second in the 200-meters and teamed up with Powell, Oshodin, and Shi’nique Lawrence to run a very competitive 4x200 relay, finishing just a few seconds off first place.
The Defiance men’s team also found success in the 60 meters with Robert Marshall (7.11), Ja’Qway Janvier (7.15), and Gabriel Melvin (7.17) placing second, third and fourth. Marshall’s time is a new personal best and ties Quenell Rutledge (2017) for the fourth-fastest time in program history.
John Edwards and John Reese each won a nail-biting race for the Yellow Jackets, outpacing their opponents by less than a second. Edwards edged out his victory in the 400-meters 0.7 seconds while Reese finished nearly half-a-second ahead of the runner-up in the 800-meters.
The men’s 1600 relay team also had an impressive outing. The team of Connor Bujalski, Carlens Elisias, Marshall, and Janvier came from behind to overtake the Earlham squad for second place with a time of 3:59.33.
Janvier and Elisias also had a good day in the long jump, placing second and fourth with marks of 5.80m and 5.01m. Also with strong showings in the field events were Ron Scott who recorded personal bests in the shot put (10.78m) and weight throw (7.74m), and Reese and Lawrence, who recorded marks of 1.75m and 1.35m in the high jump.
Both Defiance squads will return to action next week when they host the John Hartpence Invitational on Friday, Feb. 12 at 4 p.m. in the George M. Smart Center.
