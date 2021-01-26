CARMEL, IND — The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference released the preseason coach’s poll on Monday morning with both the Defiance College men’s and women’s track and field programs placing 10th.
Rose-Hulman topped both polls with the men earning 100 points, 15 points ahead of second-place Hanover, and the women edging out Hanover 93-91. Manchester took third in each poll.
Six members of the Defiance men’s team were named to the HCAC Players to Watch list including returners Ja’Qway Janvier and Gabriel Melvin, who placed third and fourth in the 60m dash at the HCAC Championship last season. They are joined on the watch list by newcomers V’Sean Palmer, Joshua Gaffney (Napoleon), John Reese and Tawon Cannon.
The DC women’s team also had six members on the preseason watchlist. Veterans Lisa-Maria Markau, Destiny Oshodin and Brianna Snider are joined on the list by newcomers Katelyn Smith (Fairview), Shinique Lawrence and Deleita Powell.
Both track programs will begin their season at home on Friday, January 29 when they host Anderson University and Adrian College in the Dave Mueleman Classic.
