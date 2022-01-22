SAGINAW, Mich. — The Defiance men’s and women’s track and field teams traveled to Michigan on Friday to compete in the Doug Hanson Invite.
In the women’s 200, freshman Traci Cross finished third in 26.84, a top-five time in school history.
Junior Ja’Qway Janvier placed fourth in the men’s 200 with a time of 23.04 while freshman Jalen Corbin placed fifth in the 200 with a personal-best 23.26. Freshman Decota Shaw, a Bryan High School product, was fourth in the 400 with a personal-best 52.63. Shaw also anchored the 1600 relay team with Tawon Cannon, Corbin and John Reese that finished fourth in 3:35.46.
The next event for the Yellow Jackets will be the Joe Banks Invite hosted by Ohio Northern University in Ada on Jan. 29.
