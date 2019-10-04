SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The Defiance College women’s tennis team took a break from Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference action with a trip to Indiana-South Bend on Thursday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets were defeated by the Titans, 9-0.

Doubles play saw A.J. Breneman (Bryan) and Alexa St. Julian pull the highest number of games with a 6-2 defeat at No. 1 singles.

Similarly, Breneman pulled a pair of games in each of her sets at No. 1 singles. St. Julian recorded the second highest game winning total in her 6-2, 6-1 defeat at No. 3 singles.

Defiance’s record now stands at 3-7 on the season. The Yellow Jackets will continue the stretch of nonconference action with a trip to Alma on Saturday before returning to HCAC action to wrap up the 2019 season.

