Defiance College junior AJ Breneman was named first team All-HCAC on Monday as part of the conference’s women’s tennis honorees

Breneman played in all 13 contests for the Yellow Jackets in the number one singles position. The junior ended the season with three wins while picking up two major conference wins.

The Bryan native was also featured at the number one doubles position for 12 matches during the season.

Defiance concluded the 2019 season with a 3-10 overall record and a 2-6 mark in HCAC play under the direction of head coach Steve Oberlin.

