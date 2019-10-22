Defiance College junior AJ Breneman was named first team All-HCAC on Monday as part of the conference’s women’s tennis honorees
Breneman played in all 13 contests for the Yellow Jackets in the number one singles position. The junior ended the season with three wins while picking up two major conference wins.
The Bryan native was also featured at the number one doubles position for 12 matches during the season.
Defiance concluded the 2019 season with a 3-10 overall record and a 2-6 mark in HCAC play under the direction of head coach Steve Oberlin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.