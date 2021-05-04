TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Defiance College softball team rounded out Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference action with a doubleheader at Rose-Hulman on Sunday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets claimed a 10-3 victory in the opening game before winning game two, 8-0, in six innings.

Defiance took an early lead in the opening game as Kalin Hubble hit a two-run homer to center field to give the Yellow Jackets a 2-0 advantage. After back-to-back doubles from Sophie Moller and Josilyn Guzman, DC took a 3-0 lead and would extend their lead to 4-0 after the top of the first inning.

Marissa Roberts lead off the top of the second inning with a record-breaking double to left field. With that hit, Roberts became the single-season record holder for hits at Defiance College with 56 total hits so far this season.

Hubble continued the hitting streak with a double right-center, and Moller followed with a two-run single to give the Jackets a 6-0 lead in the bottom of the second.

The Fightin’ Engineers responded with two runs in the bottom inning and one in the third to make it a 6-3 ballgame. DC answered with an RBI single from Guzman in the fourth to extend the Yellow Jacket lead to 7-3.

Brooke Silcox gave the Yellow Jackets a 10-3 advantage with a three-run homer over the center-field fence in the top of the sixth inning. Defiance was able to secure the win and take the 10-3 victory in game one.

Defiance registered ten runs on 18 hits to Rose-Hulman’s three runs on seven hits. Moller went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and a double, while Hubble went 4 for 5 with two RBIs, a double, and a home run.

Taylor Biggs (8-13) threw a complete seven innings, surrendering three runs on seven hits and two walks.

In game two, Rylee George got the Yellow Jackets on the board with a single up the middle to take the 1-0 lead in the fourth inning.

The scoring continued in the fifth has Hubble hit a three-run homer to right-center, giving Defiance a 4-0 lead. With those RBIs, Hubble now holds the single-season RBI record at DC with 45 RBIs this season.

George added another run in the fifth inning with a double to score Guzman. The Purple and Gold rounded out the scoring in the sixth inning as Moller hit an RBI single to give Defiance a 7-0 lead, and the Yellow Jackets cruised to an 8-0 win from an RBI single from Silcox. Defiance completed the sweep with the shutout victory over Rose-Hulman.

Hali Geraci went 3 for 3 with 2 runs, while George went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a double. The Yellow Jackets registered eight earned runs on 13 hits while they held Rose-Hulman scoreless.

Savannah McCoy (7-6) pitched a shut-out six innings, holding the Fighin’ Engineers to three hits while striking out four.

Defiance improves to 16-21-1 overall on the season and 8-8 in the HCAC standings. The Purple and Gold are scheduled to play Mt. St. Joseph at home on Sunday, May 9, in non-conference action to conclude the 2021 regular season.

