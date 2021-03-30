The Defiance College softball team hosted the Manchester University Spartans for a non-conference doubleheader at the Sal Hench Field on Wednesday evening. The Yellow Jackets claimed two victories on the day, taking the opening game 6-4 and game two 8-1.
In game one, Manchester took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. The Spartans held the lead until the bottom of the fifth inning when the Yellow Jackets put up five runs on five hits, taking the 5-2 lead.
Defiance tacked another run in the sixth inning as McKenzie Baker doubled down the left-field line and stole third, for Taylor Biggs to score Baker giving the Yellow Jackets a 6-2 lead.
Manchester would add two runs in the top of the seventh, but Defiance hung on for the opening game 6-4 victory.
Biggs (4-7) pitched a complete game allowing four runs on ten hits and one walk. The senior faced 34 batters and struck out five.
In game two, Defiance struck first in the bottom of the second inning when the Yellow Jackets posted back-to-back singles from Brooke Silcox and Josilyn Guzman. Baker then put one in play to the backside and scored Silcox and Guzman caused some havoc on the bases scoring off a miscue from the Spartans to give the Yellow Jackets a 2-0 lead.
The Spartans added a run in the top of the fourth, but the Yellow Jackets answered back as Hali Geraci hit an RBI triple to right field and then scored on a passed ball as the Purple and Gold took a 4-1 advantage.
Defiance would score two runs in the bottom of the fifth and register the final run of the game in the sixth inning as Natalee Cooper doubled down the left-field line to score Geraci allowing the Yellow Jackets to cruise to an 8-1 victory to complete the sweep.
Savannah McCoy (3-1) pitched a complete game, surrendering one run on eight hits, two walks, and three strikeouts.
Defiance improves to 8-9-1 overall on the season. The Purple and Gold are expected to be back in action on Saturday as they begin Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play when they host Hanover College for a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.
