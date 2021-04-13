CLEVELAND — The Defiance College softball team returned to nonconference action with a doubleheader at Case Western Reserve University. The Yellow Jackets dropped the opening game by a 10-0 score in five innings before falling 7-1 in game two.
The Yellow Jackets were held scoreless in game one, and Marissa Roberts led the Defiance offense with a double and a hit by pitch. The Purple and Gold (10-13-1) were out-hit 11 to 4 and left two runners on base on base.
Jennifer Kaffenbarger (0-1) started on the mound for Defiance, pitching 4.1 innings, surrendering five runs on eight hits with two walks. Savannah McCoy came in for relief in the fifth inning and gave up five runs, one earned on three hits and one walk.
In game two, Defiance struck first in the top of the third inning as McKenzie Baker doubled to left-center to score Kalin Hubble, giving the Yellow Jackets an early 1-0 lead. CWRU responded with a three-run bottom half of the inning to take a 3-1 advantage.
The Spartans extended their lead to take the 7-1 victory. The Yellow Jackets recorded seven hits to Case Western Reserve’s 12, and each team was guilty of one error.
Taylor Biggs (6-8) pitched a complete game for the Purple and Gold, surrendering seven runs on 12 hits while striking out three.
Defiance will return to HCAC action Saturday with a doubleheader at Transylvania. Game one is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Lexington, Ky.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.