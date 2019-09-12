The Defiance College men’s soccer team played host to Olivet College on Wednesday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets played a hard-fought game but were edged out by the Comets of a score of 2-1.
The two sides matched up well as they each created chances throughout the match. The Yellow Jackets took seven of their 13 shots in the half, during the first 20 minutes of the game, none of which could cross the line.
The Comets struck first on the day, as Joshua Rosendale broke away and scored his sixth goal of the season. Before the half was over Rosendale struck again giving Olivet the 2-0 lead going into the halftime.
The Purple and Gold came out of the break on the offensive push. Freshman, Noah Svanberg (Otsego), beat the defense taking a shot on frame that hit the post, forcing a Yellow Jacket corner kick in the 60th minute of play.
Junior Jarren Casto (Celina) took the kick, placing the ball inside the box, connecting with Svanberg for a header that found the top corner of the net. The freshman tallied his first career goal for the Purple and Gold along with five shots on the day.
The Yellow Jackets were unable to beat the deficit in the rest of the second half, ultimately losing the tightly battled contest 2-1.
The loss brings the Yellow Jacket record to 1-3-1. The side will next be in action Saturday, as they travel to Mount Union to take on the Raiders for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
