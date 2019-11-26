NOTRE DAME, Ind. — With a week since last taking the court for competitive action, the Defiance College women’s basketball team made the trip to Saint Mary’s College on Saturday afternoon. After a close battle for much of the afternoon, a high-scoring fourth quarter saw the Belles pull away for a 56-53 victory.
“We just weren’t able to hang on,” stated DC women’s coach Allen King. “We could never get any separation. They made a couple nice plays at the end.”
Taylor Day (West Mansfield/North Union) began her strong performance with the first points of the contest just over two minutes into the action. With another layup and a jumper from beyond the arc, Day tallied the first seven points for DC.
After a basket from senior Danielle Carruthers (New London/New London), the Yellow Jackets trailed the hosts 10-9 after the first period of action.
Across the two middle quarters, DC outscored the Belles 29-24 as each starter tallied at least two points in the third to climb in front.
“I was pretty proud of the kids,” said King. “We had some opportunities.”
With a 38-34 lead, the Yellow Jackets looked to close out the season’s first victory. A game-high 22 points in the fourth propelled Saint Mary’s in front of DC as the hosts ultimately closed out the narrow win.
“We improved from game one to game two,” King said of the start of the season. “Every rep we get, we are going to get better.”
Day’s quick start pushed her to a game-high 20 points, her first double-digit performance of the season. The sophomore finished just two rebounds shy of a double-double and dished out two assists.
On the glass, Kalyn Pickens (Fort Wayne, Ind./R. Nelson Snider) reeled in a team-high nine rebounds to go along with her five points.
The Yellow Jackets will return to action on Tuesday, November 26, as they open the home season in the Karl H. Weaner Center. A visit from local foe, Ohio Northern, is scheduled to tip-off at 5:30 pm.
DEFIANCE (53) - Pickens 5; Wolf 7; Day 20; Speed 4; Carruthers 4; Sims 0; Martin 2; Sparks 7; Criblez 4; Francis 0; Steinbrunner 0; Blanton 0; Townley 0. Totals 19-58 11-20 53.
ST. MARY’S (56) - Bies 8; Koeppl 0; Mosier 2; Dugas 10; Rzepka 16; Lathers 2; Rohlman 2; Cavanaugh 0; Murphy 0; Saunders 4; Shadid 12. Totals 15-58 20-25 56.
Three-point goals: Defiance — Day 2, Speed, Sparks. St. Mary’s — Rzepka 2, Shadid 2, Bies, Dugas. Rebounds: Defiance 49 (Pickens 9), St. Mary’s 38 (Dugas 8). Turovers: Defiance 30, St. Mary’s 23.
Defiance 9 15 14 15 — 53
St. Mary’s 10 12 12 22 — 56
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.