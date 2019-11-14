OLIVET, Mi. — A cold shooting night stung the Defiance College women’s basketball team on opening night as they fell at Olivet 64-50 to start the season.
Taylor Day led the Yellow Jackets with nine points. Junior Kalyn Pickens added eight.
“We’re young, we’re a new team,” said DC coach Allan King. “We lost five key contributors from last year. We’re going to grow.”
Defiance struggled shooting the basketball, finishing 17 of 73 for 23 percent. The team also committed 19 turnovers.
“We made a lot of mistakes,” admitted King. “But, they are all correctable. There is a lot to be improved.”
The Yellow Jackets did win the rebounding battle 60-41. Senior Danielle Carruthers pulled down 10 to lead the team. Freshman Tia Crape came off the bench to help with eight.
“The effort was there,” admitted King.
Defiance will now play an exhibition game Saturday at Findlay.
DEFIANCE (50) — Sims 1, Pickens 8, Day 9, Caruthers 4, Towney 3, Martin 3, Wolf 5, Crape 3, Sparks 6, Criblez 3, Francis 3, Steinbrenner 0, Speed 2. Totals 17-73 14-21 50.
OLIVET (64) — Talbert 10, Post 2, A. Brown 20, H. Brown 11, Lee 12, Alexander 3, Weber 4, Lahr 0, Hildebrand 2. Totals 21-60 11-20 64.
Three-point goals: Defiance — Martin, Francis. Olivet — A. Brown 4, H. Brown 3, Lee 3, Weber. Rebounds: Defiance 60 (Carruthers 10), Olivet 31 (A. Brown 8). Turnovers: Defiance 19, Olivet 14.
Defiance 6 24 10 10 — 50
Olivet 10 23 10 21 — 64
