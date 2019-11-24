CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. – On Saturday afternoon at Thomas More University’s Coach Connor Classic, the Defiance College men’s basketball team overcame a 14-point halftime deficit in an 83-82 win over the Kent State University at Tuscarawas Golden Eagles in a neutral-site contest inside Connor Convocation Center.
Defiance improves to 5-0 overall this season while Kent State-Tuscarawas falls to 2-5.
DC never led in the first half and trailed, 46-32, at halftime. But, as they have all season, the Yellow Jackets fought back and took their first lead of the day, 81-79, with 1:57 remaining. With 1.6 seconds left and the score tied at 82-82, Defiance’s Sean Tyson (Columbus, Ohio/Centennial) made a free throw for the margin of victory. DC freshman Chase Glock (Stryker, Ohio/Stryker) sealed the victory by batting away the ensuing inbound pass by the Golden Eagles as time expired.
Both teams shot the ball well from the floor as the Yellow Jackets finished at 53.3 percent (32 of 6) and Kent State-Tuscarawas at 51.9 (28 of 54). Defiance was outscored 42-18 from three-point territory, but had a 33-24 edge in rebounds, including 9-3 on the offensive end. Each squad committed 12 turnovers.
Leading the winners was Tyler Andrew (Indianapolis, Ind./Lawrence Central), who tossed in 21 points and grabbed a game-high nine boards. Freshman Avonte Jones (Columbus, Ohio/Pickerington Central) scored a career-best 12 points in a reserve role while Tyson ended with 11, along with four assists and two steals. Freshmen starters Jack Kolar (Cincinnati, Ohio/Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy) and Owen Hiegel (Ottawa, Ohio/Ottawa-Glandorf) chipped in with 10 and nine points, respectively, while another freshman, David Perkins (Indianapolis, Ind./Lawrence North), provided a spark off the bench with career highs of eight points and nine rebounds.
DC will have a two-week break before beginning Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology on Saturday, Dec. 7. Tipoff for the conference opener is set at 3 p.m. in Terre Haute, Indiana, following the women’s contest between the Jackets and Rose-Hulman that starts at 1 p.m.
KENT ST. - TUSCARAWAS (82) -
Campbell 24; Leavell 10; Tharp 17; Jackson 4; Hicks 4; Robinson 2; Huberty 17; Philpott 0; Rostad 4; Thompson 0. Totals 28-54 12-16 82.
DEFIANCE (83) - Hiegel 9; Tyson 11; Kolar 10; Andrew 21; Cox 6; Perkins 8; Jones 12; Jordan 6; Glock 0. Totals 32-60 13-19 83.
Three-point goals: KST - Tharp 5, Campbell 4, Huberty 3, Jackson, Rostad. Defiance - Kolar 2, Jones 2, Hiegel, Tyson. Rebounds: KST 24 (Campbell 8), Defiance 33 (Andrew, Perkins 9). Turnovers: KST 12, Defiance 12.
KS-T 46 36 - 82
DC 32 51 - 83
