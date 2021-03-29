HARRISON, Ohio – The Defiance College women’s golf team concluded play in its 2021 spring opener on Sunday at the Miami Whitewater Classic/Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Preview. Hosted by Mount St. Joseph University, the 36-hole, two-day tournament was played at the par-73, 5,905-yard Miami Whitewater Forest Golf Course.
Defiance shot 457 on Sunday to finish in 10th place with an 895 total. Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology won the event with 332-339—671, just three strokes ahead of DePauw University at 335-339—674. Seven other HCAC members took part in the tournament.
Shelby Mercer was the top finisher for the Yellow Jackets among the 69 competitors. She shot 100 during the final round to end with 194, which tied for 42nd place.
DC is scheduled to participate in the Quaker Invitational, hosted by Earlham College, at the Elks Country Club in Richmond, Indiana, on Friday and Saturday.
