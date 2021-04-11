BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – At the LTU Battle at Bedford Valley on Saturday, the Defiance College men's and women's golf teams both showed improvement during the final round. The 36-hole, two-day event was hosted by Lawrence Technological University at the par-72 Bedford Valley Golf Course, which was laid out at 6,898 yards for the men and 5,987 for the women.
During the last 18 holes, the Defiance men's squad shot 341, a seven-stroke improvement from Friday, to finish at 689 for seventh place. NAIA member Madonna University fired a 296 on Sunday to win the tournament championship at 604.
Hayden Clingaman, a senior from Stryker, recorded a 1-under-par 71 – his career best score – to finish at 151 and in a tie for fifth place in a field of 41 players.
In the women's competition on Sunday, DC trimmed 20 shots off its score from Friday with a 424 to end at 868 and in sixth place. The University of Northwestern Ohio, another NAIA institution, claimed the title with 312-313—625.
Defiance's Shelby Mercer carded a 99 on the final 18 holes after a 100 on Friday to place 30th among 34 competitors.
Scheduled next for both DC squads is the Lourdes Spring Invitational at Legacy Golf Club in Ottawa Lake, Mich. The men play in the one-day, 18-hole event on Tuesday while the women are slated to compete on Wednesday.
