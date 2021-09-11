After a disappointing week one loss to Capital, Defiance College is looking to bounce back in their home opener against Albion in week two.
But despite any motivation that the Yellow Jackets might have to get back on track, it won’t be easy against an Albion program that has won nine straight games dating back to 2019.
The Britons are led by their quarterback Jack Bush, who went 21 of 27 for 191 yards and three passing touchdowns in their week one victory over Mt. St. Joseph. Bush also added a rushing touchdown as well. On the ground they’ll be led by Phillip Jones-Price, who rushed for 105 yards on 15 attempts in the win.
Defiance interim head coach Earnest Wilson knows that it is going to be an uphill battle against a team that the Yellow Jackets have faced — and lost to by a combined score of 115-12 in the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
“It is a tremendous challenge,” Wilson said. “Their top wide receiver and their quarterback have been pretty good. There are a couple of guys that can beat you and their line, they average 308 pounds, so they are big boys.”
But Wilson also knows that his team that he inherited just a few weeks before the season has their own problems to work out before they become concerned about the prior history with Albion.
“Basically we have so many new guys, we are trying to concentrate on ourselves more than Albion,” Wilson said.”We want to make sure that our young guys understand what it takes to play college football. We are still working on developing their strength.”
Calling these Yellow Jackets young, might be an understatement as they have 49 freshmen and 32 sophomores for a total of 81 underclassmen. That is a massive number, especially when considering that Defiance touts just 13 seniors on the squad.
And as one might expect, the youth showed in the season opener last week as the main source of the problem for the Yellow Jackets in week one was turnovers. Six of them to be exact, and cleaning that up has been one of the biggest focuses for them in practice this week.
“We threw three interceptions and had three fumbles. Two of them were by our first-year running back that had played wide receiver the year before. He overcame it in the second half and he has been pretty good in practice and we haven’t put the ball on the ground,” Wilson said.
Antoine Wilson Jr., a sophomore who was on the roster as a wide receiver last season, transferred to running back this year and led the team in carries with 10, but fumbled the ball twice. Tyshaun Freeman carried the ball nine times for 47 yards.
As for the passing game, the Yellow Jackets split time between Cole Recker and Daylon Lange. Recker went 4 of 10 for 34 yards and two interceptions. Lange went 11 of 17 for 141 yards, an interception and threw for the only touchdown of the game on a 75-yard strike to Amin Shaheed.
Shaheed was a big part of the offense and the speed that Wilson has touted this season for the Yellow Jackets. He caught six passes for 113 yards and a touchdown in the loss.
“We have speed, so we have to work on putting our players in a better position, but our fundamentals and technique is what’s key,” he said.
Getting players like Shaheed and others in space will be key to the Yellow Jackets putting up points against an Albion program that they have only scored 12 points on in their previous two matchups.
Wilson will hope that the speed of his team can overcome the inexperience in order to compete with the Britons.
Kickoff for the Yellow Jackets’ home opener is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.{p dir=”ltr”}
