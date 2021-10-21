Defiance College football lost their third game this season in which they were outscored by at least seven touchdowns in a 51-0 rout at the hands of Hanover last week. This week they’ll look for their first win against a Mount St. Joseph team that is undefeated in conference play.
The Yellow Jackets (0-6, 0-3 HCAC) have now been shutout in two straight contests, both on the road, but they’ll be back at home on Saturday to take on the Lions (4-2, 3-0 HCAC), who just shutout Manchester last week 28-0, and have won three-straight contests.
But for interim head coach Earnest Wilson, the focus all year has been on making sure that the Yellow Jackets eliminate their own mistakes. That will be no different this week.
“Our player’s morale is pretty good. We are down about winning, but what I’m seeing is the young men that we are building, I think that they think they are getting closer,” Wilson said. “I was able to bring them in and show them how many self-inflicted problems that we are having.”
It doesn’t help the Yellow Jackets, that they have been severely understaffed on coaching this season following the swift and unexpected change in leadership two weeks prior to the start of the season this year.
“I’m trying to work offense and defense because we don’t have a lot of coaches. We only have five coaches were as most schools have 12-to-15,” Wilson said.
But, the show must go on and the dangerous Lions offense awaits the Yellow Jackets.
Mount St. Joseph will be led by their offense, which has been averaging 30 points per game this season behind an average of 380 yards of offense per game (242 passing, 138 rushing).
Josh Taylor has been the leader behind center for most of the season for the Lions (72-of-114, 831 yds., 10 TDs, 1 INT) but after going down with an injury against Bluffton two weeks ago, it has been on freshman Tyler Prather to take over quarterback duties and he hasn’t missed a beat.
He is 53-of-95 for 618 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions and has led the Lions to two big wins over Franklin and Manchester in the past two weeks.
“He (Prather) is a true freshman and when you are in that Cincinnati area like Mount St. Joseph is, you can recruit well,” Wilson said. “He is well-coached and he came out of Colerain which is a heck of a football program.”
The receiving core for the Lions is part of the reason that they have been so successful too, as despite the change in signal-callers as Austin Brock (35 rec., 514 yds., 8 TDs) and Joey Newton (25 rec., 285 yds., 4 TDs) have been fantastic.
The rushing game leaned a lot on Taylor in the first four weeks as he still leads the team in rushing with 433 yards and three touchdowns on 75 carries despite missing two games. Mariano McKenzie has been his complement with 260 yards and two touchdowns on 64 carries.
For Defiance, with this game, they have seen now five different quarterbacks take snaps in live action this year. Three saw time in the loss to Hanover last week.
Isiah Watts led the team in passing going 8-of-18 for 75 yards and an interception. The starter, Jordan Ambrose went 5-of-12 for 42 yards and two interceptions. Hayden Nern also saw some time going 2-of-4 for two yards.
Ambrose and Watts were the third and fourth string quarterbacks coming into the season, but with original starter Daylon Lange, leaving the program and Cole Recker going out with a broken collarbone in the loss to Rose-Hulman two weeks ago, the short-handed Defiance coaching staff has had to make an audible.
The quarterback situation is not ideal for the Yellow Jackets by no measure but it is something where the coaching staff is trying to figure out who could be behind center for Defiance in years going forward.
“That is exactly what I am doing,” Wilson said of trying to find something in his quarterbacks by rotating them around. “I’m trying to win each week and then learn because we have quarterbacks that don’t have a lot of reps.”
The running game, while staying fluid in who is getting carries in Tyshaun Freeman (69 att., 284 yds.), hasn’t fared any better. Wilson and the coaching staff won’t abandon it, however, as they know unlocking the run game and blocking better upfront is key to the flow of their offense.
“I’m looking at their alignments and how they are doing different things and adjusting certain positions of the running back to give the offensive line a chance to develop on the run. Some of our guys are getting to the line of scrimmage too fast,” Wilson said.
The Yellow Jackets will look for their first win over the Lions on Saturday with a kickoff time of 1:30 p.m.
