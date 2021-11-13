After Defiance College football scored a meaningless late fourth quarter touchdown to make the score 30-12 in favor of rival Bluffton at Coressel Stadium on Saturday, there was no sense of moral victory for the Yellow Jackets.
There was just a sense of disappointment, and a feeling that they could have done better when almost every team they played saw them as inferior.
But there was also a feeling that not all was lost, and that this was just the beginning for a program that saw chaos before the season even started with former head coach Manny Matsakis being relieved of his duties two weeks before the first game of the season.
“It doesn't mean anything,” Defiance interim head coach said of the late score. “People right now are underestimating our abilities. Entering the season they said ‘is this the same old Defiance?’ No it’s not. We are trying to lay down a base first and get these kids right mentally, physically and spiritually. Once we do that we can start putting together a football program again.”
The final game and “Battle for the Hammer,” ended in a 30-12 loss to rival Bluffton (4-6, 3-4 HCAC), who have now won 10 of the last 12 meetings between the two schools to gain a 48-46-2 advantage over the Yellow Jackets in the series.
Defiance (1-9, 1-6 HCAC) had been beaten down in this game with some costly turnovers in the second half, and more importantly, they had been beaten down the entire season and it wasn’t just the other team doing the damage.
That fourth quarter touchdown was a touchdown pass from sixth-string quarterback Seth Pearson to Ethan Goss, and that being Defiance’s final touchdown of the season is symbolic of how the season went.
First-string quarterback Daylon Lange left the program after the team’s second game, second-string quarterback Cole Recker broke his collarbone midway through the season. And though third-string Jordan Ambrose has played the majority of the snaps this season, including starting this final contest, it wasn't always smooth sailing and the coaching staff continued to look for different looks behind center.
“It's been a tough season. When you watch Drew play, that's a six string quarterback,” Wilson said.
Pearson was in the game after Ambrose threw an interception in the third quarter, and the coaching staff wanted to give Pearson a look after they thought he played well against Anderson the week prior.
Ambrose started this game though and after Bluffton was able to get on the board first in the opening quarter with a 26-yard pass from freshman quarterback Blake Rine to Ethan Beringer, the Yellow Jackets struggled to move the ball.
The Beavers got on the board again in the second quarter with a field goal, but following that, the Yellow Jackets were able to put together a nice drive, running 12 plays for 50 yards, but were forced to settle for a field goal.
Freshman kicker Carson Markevich was 0-of-4 on field goals coming into the game, but he put this one through the uprights to put Defiance within one score, down 10-3 with 6:58 left to go in the second half.
The Yellow Jackets got more good fortune on the very next drive, as Maurice Brewer got in the backfield and got a strip sack on Rine, which was recovered by Richard Pope IV to set up Defiance at the Bluffton 28.
But even after a targeting call put the Yellow Jackets at the 11, they still weren’t able to cash in as Markevich kicked his second field goal of the game to make the score 10-6.
With two minutes left in the half, it seemed that Bluffton might be content to run the clock out, but a few big plays got them deep into Defiance territory and Rine and Behringer connected in the endzone for the second time, this time from 28-yards out, to put the Beavers up 17-6 just before half.
The third quarter didn’t fare much better, as Defiance coughed the ball up three times via interception, two giving Bluffton short fields that ended in field goals, and one that went for a pick six to give the Beavers a commanding 30-6 lead in the fourth quarter
Aside from the Defiance touchdown, the rest of the final quarter of the season for both teams didn’t warrant much action, and the Yellow Jackets ultimately went down for the ninth time this year.
This season had a little bit of everything for Defiance, some crushing losses, a surprise win over Mount St. Joseph, who came into the game 3-0 in conference, injuries and suspensions.
But even with all that, Wilson felt that things could have been different.
“We didn’t play to our full potential,” Wilson said. “This comes from offseason conditioning, it comes from strength. It comes from controversy. There's a lot of cases that we can make, and we should make no excuses next year.”
Wilson still has the interim tag this season, and he wants to be back in the head coach position next year.
“It’s up to the institution,” Wilson said of whether or not he would be back. “I would love to be here, but at the same time my job is just to mold young men.”
Tyshaun Freeman got over the 100-yard mark on the ground for Defiance for the first time this season, running for 120 yards on 21 carries. Ambrose led the way passing going 6-of-13 for 41 yards and an interception. Pearson was 3-of-9 for 23 yards while getting a touchdown and throwing two interceptions.
The Yellow Jackets graduate 13 seniors: Rigo Villa, Malique Lawson, Amin Shaheed, Mechari Bighams, Carlens Elisias, Justin Caballero, Kage Hayes, Cole Recker, Derrell Walker, Maurice Brewer, Quantrez Pittman, Dominic Fannin and Colton Hines.
BC DC
First Downs 16 14
Rushing yards 99 137
Passing Yards 171 64
Total Yards 270 201
Passing 14-27-0 9-22-3
Fumbles lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties 7-71 6-40
Bluffton 7 10 6 7 - 30
Defiance 0 6 0 6 - 12
B - Beringer 26-pass from Rine (Kick Baumgartner).
B - Baumgartner 22-field goal.
D - Markevich 30-field goal.
D - Markevich 29-field goal
B - Beringer 29-pass from Rine (Kick Baumgartner).
B - Baumgartner 28-field goal.
B - Baumgartner 21-field goal
B - Holmes Jr. 23-interception (Baumgartner kick).
D - Goss 9-pass from Pearson (Conversion failed).
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Bluffton - Stoner 20-44; King Jr. 7-31; Tucker 5-17; Nobis 1-11; Rine 1-(-2). Defiance - Freeman 21-120; Pearson 6-14; Bighams 1-8; Ambrose 8-3. PASSING: Bluffton - Rine 14-25-0-171; Nobis 0-2-0-0. Defiance - Ambrose 6-13-1-41; Pearson 3-9-2-23. RECEIVING: Bluffton - Beringer 4-65; Dine 2-40; Taviano 3-28; Stoner 2-18; Mclaurin 1-11; Johnson 1-9. Defiance - Freeman 3-20; Bighams 3-16; Shaheed 1-13; Goss 1-9; Edwards 1-6.
