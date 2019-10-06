CINCINNATI -- The Defiance College football team continued Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference action with a trip to Mount St. Joseph on Saturday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets were defeated by the Lions 59-6.

Defiance's lone scoring play of the contest came as time wound down in the first half. With just over three minutes left in the half, the Yellow Jackets were poised to march their way down the field from deep within their own territory. A pair of Camerone Harris rushes pushed the Purple and Gold out to the 35, where a string of Jalen Wilkins rushes thrust DC into MSJ's half of the field.

After a seven yard completion, Reggie Washington found another Yellow Jacket receiver as Jason Santora found space for the five-yard touchdown.

A tough Lions defense held Defiance to 233 yards on the day. From the pocket, Washington threw for 96 yards and one TD.

Wilkins led DC from the backfield. The freshman recorded 53 yards rushing on the day including a 21-yard long. Harris followed with 37 yards of his own for a 2.8 average on the afternoon.

Defiance falls to 0-5 on the year with an 0-2 mark in HCAC play. DC will return to action Saturday as they welcome Hanover College to campus. The day will also feature 2019 Defiance College homecoming festivities.

DC MSJ

First Downs 15 29

Rushing Yards 39-123 29-142

Passing Yards 110 423

Total Yards 233 565

Passing 10-30-2 30-42-0

Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0

Penalties 4-47 2-22

Defiance  0  6  0  0  -  6

Mount St. Joseph  14  14  21  10 -  59

MSJ - Pankey 43-pass from Tomlin (Dufresne kick).

MSJ - Murphy 30-pass from Tomlin (Dufresne kick).

MSJ - Beachem 2-pass from Tomlin (Dufresne kick).

MSJ - Beachem 29-pass from Tomlin (Dufresne kick).

DC - Santora 5-pass from Washington (run failed).

MSJ - Beachem 17-run (Dufresne kick).

MSJ - Beachem 16-pass from Tomlin (Dufresne kick).

MSJ - Brock 9-pass from Tomlin (Dufresne kick).

MSJ - Dufresne 36-field goal.

MSJ - Sherman 24-interception return (Dufresne kick).

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Defiance - Harris 13-37; Wilkins 11-53; Washington 7-13; Caballero 3-26; Geiger 2-3; Love 1-(-4); Recker 1-(-3); Hewitt 1-(-2). Mount St. Joseph - Tomlin 6-0; Beachem 4-61; Bugg 4-21; Williamson 4-5; McKenzie 3-13; Thome 3-10; Appleman 2-18; Proffitt 2-14; Kilgore 1-0. PASSING: Defiance - Washington 8-24-1-96; Hewitt 2-4-0-14; Recker 0-1-1-0. Mount St. Joseph - Tomlin 25-35-0-396; Proffitt 5-7-0-27. RECEIVING: Defiance - Vorce 3-38; Santora 3-21; Geiger 2-29; Wilkins 1-12; Wu 1-10. Mount St. Joseph - Beachem 8-155; Panke 4-82; Brock 4-46; Earls 3-20; Murphy 2-41; Williamson 2-29; Ayler 2-15; Bugg 2-7; Minor 1-15; Samples 1-11; Bradley 1-2.

