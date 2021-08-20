For the second straight time, Defiance College will be making a change in its football program in the weeks before the season begins.
The school announced Friday morning that associate head coach Earnest Wilson would be promoted to interim head football coach with Manny Matsakis leaving the program.
Wilson, who has served as associate head coach and superbacks coach since arriving with Matsakis ahead of the 2018 season, will take the reins of a program that has been in flux for the better part of a decade.
"The main concern is to get in a normal routine and keep moving forward," said DC athletic director Derek Woodley. "Coach Matsakis is no longer with the program and is no longer an employee of Defiance College."
Matsakis was announced as head coach on July 25, 2018, 20 days after previous head coach Aaron Mershman stepped down after just one year at the helm.
The interim role for Wilson marks another spin on the coaching merry-go-round at DC as the Yellow Jackets have not had a coach stay for longer than three years since Brian Sheehan coached from 2012-15. Counting Wilson, the Jackets have had four coaches alone since 2016.
The Yellow Jackets showed improvement after back-to-back 1-9 seasons in 2018 and 2019 as the 2020 fall season was moved to the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Defiance went 2-5 and was much more competitive throughout the season, defeating Manchester and Anderson while falling at rival Bluffton by just three points.
As superbacks coach, Wilson coached freshman superbacks Tyshaun Freeman and Nazavious Williams to second team all-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference efforts in spring 2021 as Freeman had 466 yards and five scores and Williams 397 rush yards and four TDs.
Wilson does bring head coaching experience to the table, having previously served as head football coach at Division II Elizabeth City State University (N.J.) from 2015-18. There, he led the team to top-five finishes in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
"I think obviously coach Wilson has a good pedigree as a coach and a lot of experience," said Matsakis. "I'm confident that he can lead and we as a department are confident in coach Wilson to do a good job."
In 2016, Wilson was named CIAA Coach of the Year after leading the Vikings to the conference playoffs. During his tenure at ECSU, Wilson developed two NCAA Division II All-Americans and helped guide the program to its best record in four seasons.
Wilson was also the head coach of Savannah State University from 2013-15, offensive coordinator at FCS Hampton University in 2012 and has coached at Jackson State and New Mexico State, along with stints in indoor and arena football leagues.
Defiance College will travel to Columbus to play Capital University in its season opener on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. before a home opener against Albion on Sept. 11 at 1:30 p.m.
