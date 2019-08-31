Manny Matsakis is doing something Defiance College hasn’t had happen for a while: coming back for a second year.
Pressed into duty in late July of last season, Matsakis now has a full year to gear up and bring the Yellow Jackets back from a 1-9 season a year ago.
“For our upperclassmen, it’s a sense of security,” Matsakis said on what coming back means to the older group. “I’ve had people in town ask me as late as June if we were coming back. I understand the seniors and juniors here have gone through a ton of transition. Our goal is to set the foundation of the program, and it takes a head coach and staff to remain intact.”
Matsakis is faced with a young team heading into the second season. Looking at a roster filled with freshmen, the second-year coach is hopeful they can learn his system quick.
One of the players isn’t a freshmen, but he is someone new to the system. Quarterback Reggie Washington (5-11, Aberdeen, Md.) comes to DC from William Patterson University via Dordt University in Iowa.
“In training camp he started out as a defensive back,” Matsakis said of his new quarterback. “I saw he could throw. He played a bunch at Dordt University in Iowa. He thought he was too short to be a starting quarterback in college. It’s great to have an experienced college quarterback.”
Patterson will have a couple experienced targets to throw to. The top two receivers last year in Jacob Vorce (Paw Paw, Mich.) and Jason Santora (Avon). Now seniors, Vorce hauled in 39 passes for 507 yards and four scores while Santora caught 30 passes for 410 yards and two scores.
“Receiver is one of our deepest position,” stated Matsakis.
Joining them will be a pair of transfers from Muskingum College in Amin Shaheed (Fayetteville, Ga.) and Terry Geiger (Columbus).
Geiger played in 10 games last year and caught 39 passes for 674 yards and four touchdowns. Shaheed caught 15 passes for 313 yards and one score.
“They have good speed,” Matsakis said of the transfer players. “If they understand the system fast enough, they’ve earned starting status.”
The hope is to improve an offense that scored an average of 12 points with 256 yards of offense per game last season.
Receivers are important in the run-and-shoot plans to run, but Matsakis wants the run game to be a part of the offense.
“For me, when the offense is fully installed, it’s a one back, four wides,” Matsakis said of his offense. “It’s a wide-open set, a run-and-shoot based offense, with a pretty significant run game, which is unusual for a run-and-shoot team.”
The run game may take some time to develop. The top running back returning is sophomore Justin Caballero (Riverview, Fla.), who carried the ball nine times for 27 yards.
Up front, Matsakis is counting on more youth to fill out the offensive line.
“It’s coming along well,” the second-year coach said of the offensive line. “It’s a difficult position to actually play in college football, as far as a unit. We’ve been piecemealing it, putting it together. We’re going to have a few freshmen starting up there, but they are big bodies and are physical. They are physically more mature than I thought freshmen would be.”
Flipping to defense, some of the game guys Matsakis is counting on on offense will also play on defense.
“The front is very young and inexperienced,” admitted Matsakis. “That’s the place I’m most concerned. Looking at it, over half of the rotation will be freshmen. The key for us is Chris Keys.”
Keys (Pontiac, Mich.), along with sophomore lineman Rigo Villa (Ft. Myers, Fla.), will play both ways. Keys had 30 tackles with 2.5 sacks last year while Villa had 25 stops and forced a fumble as a freshman.
“He’s arguably our best player,” Matsakis said of Keys. “He’s starting at left tackle and on the defensive line. He’s in great shape and we know he can do it.”
Villa came into camp in great shape and took the challenge head on.
“He’s very strong, physical and fast,” Matsakis said of the sophomore.
The secondary is in better shape. Freshman Mike Myers (Tampa, Fl.) has taken a hold of one of the spots in the secondary. That’ll be needed in the 4-3 scheme Matsakis plans to run.
“He’s really good,” Matsakis said of Myers. “We’ve got some other guys that are competing at the corner and safety position.”
The biggest move in the secondary might be bringing in former Iowa and Canadian Football League player Jovon Johnson as a coach.
“Jovon Johnson is as good a technician at coaching that position,” said Matsakis. “He just retired from the CFL. He knows how to coach that position. There has been great improvement with that group. It’s a spirited group. They call themselves the flight patrol so we’ll see how it goes. He opens his mouth and they’re all taking notes. Coach (Mike) Starkey is the same way. He’s put a few guys into the National Football League. This is his first chance as a coordinator.”
The Yellow Jackets will also have some room to improve on special teams. Two senior kickers combined to go 12 of 16 on extra points and DC averaged 33 yards per punt.
“That’s an area where if we can get that going, we can close the gap,” admitted Matsakis.
Overall, the youth has added some much-needed depth for the Yellow Jackets.
“We’re making progress, at least in practice,” stated Matsakis. “Now, we’ve got guys who can be scout team guys and can give us good looks. It should, over time, give us more experience. That can translate into closer games.”
In the recent Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference poll, Defiance was picked eighth of eight teams.
“It’s where we should be picked,” admitted Matsakis. “We were 1-9 last year. The one team we beat dropped football so what does that tell you. Everybody we play beat us last year. By all estimation, any victory would be an improvement at this point.”
The veteran coach didn’t pick a winner, but admitted there is a tier system in the HCAC this season.
“The vote was pretty accurate,” said Matsakis. “I thought Rose-Hulman was a little better than where they were picked. It’s the top four and the bottom four and fairly close.”
The Yellow Jackets start the season Sept. 7 at Albion.
