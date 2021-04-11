BLUFFTON -- On the road in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play, the Defiance College football team suffered a slim 23-20 loss to rival Bluffton on a rainy Saturday afternoon at Dwight Salzman Stadium.
On the game's opening possession, Defiance went 57 yards on seven plays for a touchdown. Freshman Nazavious Williams scored on a 14-yard run, Daylon Lange completed a two-point conversion pass to Anthony Amison and the Yellow Jackets had a quick 8-0 lead.
Bluffton answered with a 57-yard scoring drive of its own that took only two snaps as the Beavers sliced their deficit to 8-7 with 10:46 left in the first quarter.
On the ensuing possession, DC's Williams broke loose on a 40-yard touchdown scamper, giving the guests a 14-7 advantage.
Later in the first period, BU pulled to within 14-13 and then took its first lead, 20-14, on a touchdown with 29 seconds to go before halftime.
Bluffton upped its lead to 23-14 with a 22-yard field goal early in the third quarter before Defiance concluded the scoring when Lange found freshman Michael Martin with a 10-yard touchdown pass at the 9:55 mark of the final period.
With 3:07 remaining, the Yellow Jackets went from their own 20-yard line to the Beavers' 38, but turned the ball over on downs, allowing the hosts to run out the clock.
DC finished with 17 first downs and 330 yards in total offense, compared to 16 and 256, respectively, for BU. Defiance averaged 5.4 yards per play to Bluffton's 4.4 and each team committed 11 penalties.
The Yellow Jackets' offense was led by Williams, who gained 191 yards on 23 carries. Martin was the leading receiver with two catches for 24 yards.
DC freshman Richard Pope IV posted a game-best 10 total tackles, including six solos, four for loss and a sack while another freshman, Alijah Fleming, was credited with five total tackles, a sack and forced fumble. Freshman Franklin Williams added a fumble recovery.
Defiance drops to 2-4 overall and in the HCAC while Bluffton improves to 4-3 overall, including 3-3 in conference play.
The Jackets are slated to conclude the spring season at Franklin College next Saturday. The HCAC contest is set for 2:30 p.m. in Franklin, Ind.
DC BU
First Downs 17 16
Rushing Yards 49-265 33-126
Passing Yards 65 130
Total Yards 330 256
Passing 6-12-0 10-25-0
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 2-1
Penalties 11-79 11-105
Defiance 14 0 0 6 - 20
Bluffton 13 7 3 0 - 23
D - Williams 14-run (Amison pass from Lange).
B - Johnson 53-pass from Nobis (Blanford kick).
D - Williams 40-run (pass failed)
B - Tucker 5-run (kick failed).
B - Nobis 4-run (Blanford kick).
B - Blanford 22-field goal.
D - Martin 10-pass from Lange (pass failed).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Defiance - Williams 23-191; Freeman 10-31; Hewitt Jr. 7-21; Lange 5-16; Bighams 4-6. Bluffton - Tucker 13-87; Nobis 11-33; Mason 4-4; Robinson 3-14; Team 2-(-12). PASSING: Defiance - Lange 6-12-0-65. Bluffton - 10-25-0-130. RECEIVING: Defiance - Martin 2-24; Edwards 1-17; Geiger 1-9; Williams 1-8; Hall 1-7. Bluffton - Johnson 3-70; Reese 2-26; Lee 1-11; Gardner 1-7; Hall 1-7; Mace 1-6; Tucker 1-3.
