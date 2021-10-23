Every week since the start of his term as Defiance College football’s interim head coach, Earnest Wilson stressed to his team the importance of getting better every week, no matter the outcome.
In week eight, Defiance not only got better, they also got their first win.
The Yellow Jackets earned an improbable 14-13 home upset of Mount St. Joseph on Saturday at Justin F. Coressel Stadium for Wilson's first win as DC mentor, snapping a six-game skid in the process.
It was a win of epic proportions for a Yellow Jackets program that had been through the ringer all season, and had lost their first three conference games by a combined 136-14.
A Gatorade-soaked and emotional Wilson knew exactly how much this game meant to him and his program after dealing with a coaching change two weeks before the season. But the victory wasn’t exactly a surprise.
“I feel good because these young men accomplished what we have been talking to them about,” Wilson said. “I was really hard on them this week. I said when I watched the game against Hanover, I could see something. When I have been watching everything else, I could see something.”
With players celebrating on the field postgame waving a DC flag and doing backflips, the coaching staff was clear in their message following the win — this team still has more left in the tank.
“This is nothing but a blessing. I’m happy, I’m excited but I know that I don’t think they are done yet,” Wilson said. “These guys are young and we just need to keep working. I showed them how to control the game, and they controlled the game. I’m excited because you could hear them saying things on the sidelines that we were supposed to do.”
The game started out pretty much to plan for Mount St. Joseph (4-3, 3-1 HCAC), as about nine minutes into the game, they were able to get on the board after Defiance starter Isiah Watts threw an interception to give the Lions a short field.
MSJ cashed in with a one-yard screen pass from freshman second-string quarterback Tyler Prather to Joey Newton.
On DC's next drive, QB Jordan Ambrose was placed back into the game and drove the Jackets 65 yards for a touchdown to knot things up with a QB sneak.
On the ensuing drive, Prather was sacked by Maurice Brewer, who lived in the Lions backfield all day and finished with eight tackles, a team-high two sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss.
The sack was a killer to start off the drive for Mount St. Joseph, but the hit had a much deeper impact as an injured Prather left following the play and did not return.
As a result, the normally dangerous passing offense for the Lions (242 yards per game) was brought to a screeching halt.
Still, the Lions were able to muster field goals in the second and third quarters to take a 13-7 lead.
That seemed like it might be enough to overcome the Yellow Jackets, who were shutout in their previous two games, and had shown difficulties moving the ball.
A 61-yard run by Gashawn Moody changed that, however, and Defiance was set up inside the 15. Moody — listed on the roster as a defensive back — eventually finished off the drive with a two-yard touchdown to put the Yellow Jackets up 14-13 with 4:42 left to play in the third quarter.
Moody finished for 95 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Ambrose was the second-leading rusher running for 37 yards and a touchdown. Receiver Machari Bighams ran for 10 yards on 10 carries.
It was a game of mixing and matching for the Defiance rushing attack, which saw leading rusher Tyshaun Freeman injured in the loss last week to Hanover, but it ultimately worked enough to get Defiance just what they needed.
“Our whole staff did a good job of finding guys that could step up,” Wilson said. “Moody came over from DB and he said he could run hard and he showed that he could run hard. He never played much running back and with him and Machari, we had some pretty experienced guys back there.”
After the go-ahead touchdown, there was still a lot of football to play, though, and Mount St. Joseph was able to get a couple of big runs in wildcat formation with Newton to set up a 31-yard field goal chance on the first play of the first quarter.
Suddenly, freshman defensive back Demetrius Stillwell broke through the offensive line and got a hand on the kick, keeping the Yellow Jackets in front.
The block proved to be a backbreaker for Mount St. Joseph, who was never able to get close after that.
“We know that we have gotten better at special teams this year,” Wilson said. "That blocked kick was big, the freshman got it, and it is just we knew that we could block it.”
After the DC defense forced a punt, the Jackets got a break as MSJ muffed the return and DC recovered deep in Lion territory before getting one final stand on fourth down to earn the cathartic win.
It was nothing but joy for Wilson and the team after the game.
“I'm not trying to get a raise, but I’m going to get a raise here,” Wilson said. “Our athletic director talked about winning the day and that is what we did. Now the night’s not over, so you better win the rest of the day too, party smart. Other than that we are just getting it done, having fun.”
The Yellow Jackets will be back at home again next week, and they’ll try to “get it done” again against Franklin.
MSJ DC
First Downs 16 10
Rushing Yards 47-169 38-144
Passing Yards 67 70
Total Yards 236 214
Passing 7-20-1 10-19-1
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties 6-50 4-34
MSJ 7 3 3 0 -13
Defiance 7 0 7 0 - 14
MSJ - Newton 1-pass from Prather (Farfsing kick).
DC - Ambrose 1-run (Markevich kick).
MSJ - Farfsing 26-field goal.
MSJ - Farfsing 33-field goal.
DC - Moody 2-run (Markevich kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Mount St. Joseph - Newton 21-101; Mckenzie 14-57; McGriff 8-28; Kinhalt 1-(-4); Prather 1-(-6); Humphrey 2-(-7). Defiance - Moody 14-95; Ambrose 10-37; Bighams 10-10; Watts 1-2. PASSING: Mount St. Joseph - Humphrey 3-9-0-30; Ayler 1-3-0-28; Newton 1-2-0-9; Prather 2-6-1-0. Defiance - Ambrose 10-17-0-70; Watts 0-2-1-0. RECEIVING: Mount St. Joseph - Brock 2-37; Newton 3-11; Bell 1-11; Pierce 1-8. Defiance - 3-39; Edwards 2-31; Martin 1-1; Goss 1-1; Bighams 1-0.
