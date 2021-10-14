Defiance football is off to an 0-5, 0-2 HCAC start to the season. That is something that no coach wants to see, and they’ll hope to change that in week six on the road against Hanover.
Despite the less than ideal record for the Yellow Jackets, it isn’t all bad for them. They still house 86 underclassmen on their roster, and every game is a learning experience for them.
“It’s like Jerry Glanville told us, ‘you’re either winning or you’re learning,’” quipped Defiance interim head coach Earnest Wilson. “We’ve gotten in their head that they have to learn about what they are doing. You see that certain things have to be fixed. We just have to make sure that we keep trying to fix these problems and they have to keep learning because I think they are going to be pretty good, we’ve just got to keep pushing on.”
This week will be no different, as the Jackets go up against a solid Hanover team (2-3, 1-1 HCAC) coming off a 31-21 road loss to Rose-Hulman last week.
There was a lot to like for the Panthers in the game, though, as quarterback Matthew Weimer threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns on 13-of-27 passing and rushed for 42 yards on 10 carries.
However, along with the two touchdowns, Weimer also threw two interceptions. The defense for the Yellow Jackets has proven to be a strong suit for this team at certain points.
In the 22-0 loss to Manchester last week, the defense didn’t give up any touchdowns, with the lone end zone trip for the Spartans coming via an interception return.
The Yellow Jackets were able to bring back some players that were missing against Rose-Hulman in a 63-14 blowout loss two weeks ago, which worked to their advantage.
Wilson and company hope their defense is able to continue to get stops and keep the team in the game.
“We have had five opponents and we just keep improving and keep looking at the little things,” Wilson said. “The defense has been holding their own for us. If we just start executing correctly we’ll start putting points up.”
Putting up some points has been just the problem, however, as they were shut out by Manchester last week and were only able to muster two garbage-time touchdowns against Rose-Hulman.
Stalled drives in Spartan territory and untimely turnovers were part of the problem. But the biggest one might have been penalties, as the Yellow Jackets committed 13 for 242 yards.
“With so many new guys playing last week and guys playing hard, hopefully that was it,” Wilson said of the penalties. “It ended up being like 242 yards of penalties which is unbelievable. I don’t think I have ever had that many.
“I know this might sound crazy but it was aggressive play and we have to be fundamentally sound and do things right but we still want them to be more aggressive than what they have been.”
The Hanover defense is giving up 25 points per game so far this season to opponents and scoring 27. Though Defiance hasn’t shown it much, they have the ability to put points on the board, with a 21-point second-half outburst against Alfred State as proof. However, that was with Cole Recker behind center, who is now out with a broken collarbone.
This time it will be with Jordan Ambrose leading the charge in his second career start. Last week, Ambrose threw for 122 yards and an interception on 17-of-34 attempts while rushing for 19 yards on 13 carries.
It was a tough first start for Ambrose, but Wilson thinks the junior from Texas had some bright spots and has some room to grow.
“We actually had him in a JV game earlier this year and I watched him walk the ball down the field. He has patience so as long he can continue to have patience and continue to work with his ball security, I think he’ll keep us in games,” Wilson said.
The Yellow Jackets will still run behind their six-foot, 250-pound running back Tyshaun Freeman, who has racked up 267 yards on 65 carries for a 4.1 average.
The DC defense, led by linebacker Thomas Coltrain (43 tackles, six TFL) and defensive lineman Richard Pope IV (16 tackles, two sacks, 4.5 TFL), won’t just have to deal with a Hanover passing offense that is averaging 181 yards per game, they’ll also have to deal with a rushing attack that is averaging 140 yards per game behind Shawn Coane (472 yards, 92 carries).
Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Alumni Stadium in Hanover.
