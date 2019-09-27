With the non-conference part of the season behind them, which included a non-conference game against league foe Manchester, the Defiance College football team can concentrate on Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play with a match-up Saturday at Anderson.
The Ravens come in at 2-1, with the loss last week in non-conference play against Mt. St. Joseph, 34-7.
The Yellow Jackets saw improvement, but again fell behind early in a 52-21 loss to the Spartans.
“There is considerable amount of progress right now,” Defiance coach Manny Matsakis said of the season. “When you are this young, you’re going to make a lot of progress. At this point, you are looking at statistical improvement. Over time, you’re trying to build the type of program you want to build.”
Anderson is also attempting to build a program. Last week, the Ravens fell for the first time. They opened the season with wins over North Park (34-21) and Cincinnati Christian (27-23).
“They live and die by the pass,” Matsakis said of the Ravens.
Freshman quarterback Tyson Harley runs the show for the Ravens. He is 81 of 121 passing for 887 yards and six touchdowns. He also has four interceptions, with three coming last week.
The Defiance coach believes that has to do with the competition.
“When you look at the Mt. St. Joe’s film, yes,” Matsakis said on looking for ways to defend Harley. “When you see him against the other two teams, he looks good.”
Pass defense is also a problem for the Ravens. Through three games, Anderson has allowed an average of 291.3 passing yards per game. However, that is not the strong suit of the Yellow Jackets.
“It’s not who we are,” Matsakis said about throwing the football. “For us to have success on Saturday, or any given Saturday, it’s going to be based on running the football. Even though some of our RPO’s (run-pass options) become passes, we have to do what we started to do against Manchester and run the ball. We start running the ball, then we’re running the option out of the shotgun a little bit.”
Quarterback play for the Yellow Jackets is getting better. Sophomore Reggie Washington had his best game on the ground, running for 106 yards and a touchdown. He was 7 of 19 passing for 89 yards with a pair of interceptions.
“He’s starting to understand the system,” Matsakis said of his quarterback. “It’s great that he sees what he’s capable of.”
Washington got help with junior running back Devon Hewitt, who carried the ball 30 times for 95 yards and two scores.
“Devon is a mature leader,” stated Matsakis. “I wish I would have him in the spring for offseason workouts. I probably played him too many snaps for the condition that he’s currently in. He needed the reps so we got them for him.”
Defensively, Matsakis is looking for a little more effort. The Yellow Jackets allowed 350 yards to Manchester, a season best.
“I need more effort through the whistle,” admitted Matsakis. “In due time, they’ll get there. I think its a conditioning thing. We just aren’t in good shape right now because so many of them in high school did whatever they did in high school, and didn’t train like college football players.”
The Yellow Jackets also have trouble with the punt team. Through the three games, Defiance is averaging 24.9 yards a punt with two of 14 blocked.
“I don’t like to punt,” admitted Matsakis. “I may not this week. I go back and forth on that. I’d like to get to the point we have a formidable punting game, it’s just taking more time. It’s the most difficult of the units to get going.”
For Saturday, the plan for the Yellow Jackets is to not fall behind early. Whether because of mistakes or struggles on defense, the Purple and Gold have found themselves in a bad way early in the first three contests.
“Our primary goal is to start fast,” said Matsakis. “We have put ourselves in a hole in the first three games. In the first quarter, if we can be within a touchdown, or up, it would be starting faster than we have been. That would be great. If we can keep it close — or be up — in the first quarter, I think we could manage the game a lot better that way.
“We’re trying to stack good plays on top of good plays,” closed the veteran coach. “The more we get, the better off we’ll be.”
Kickoff at Macholtz Stadium is at 1:30 p.m.
