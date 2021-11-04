Defiance College will look to get back into the win column in week 10 of the college football season as they travel to Anderson, Ind. for their final road game of the season on Saturday.
It is a winnable game for the Yellow Jackets over Anderson (0-8, 0-5 HCAC), who are allowing 43 points per game to opponents this season. But as always, Defiance interim head coach Earnest Wilson is stressing that his team needs to focus on getting better, both on the field and in the weight room.
“We’ve got to keep going and just keep improving,” explained Wilson. “Our wins and losses will come if we can keep improving and working on fundamentals and techniques, and understanding schemes.”
The Yellow Jackets (1-7, 1-4 HCAC) are fresh off another close game after earning their first win of the season in a 14-13 triumph over Mount St. Joseph. This time though, it was a 13-7 loss to Franklin, as Defiance couldn’t muster up enough points for their second-straight win.
The defense was once again a bright spot though, as they held their opponent to 13 points for the second straight week.
“The positive thing is the defense is continuing to play tough. That’s a positive thing. I also think positive things are that we are improving and the games are close. So once you start playing them close, you’ll start being able to flip some scoreboards,” Wilson said.
Junior inside linebacker Thomas Coltrain has been the rock of the defense for Defiance, coming up with a team-leading 74 tackles and 3.5 sacks. He’s also second on the team in tackles for loss with nine.
Sophomore defensive lineman Richard Pope IV leads the team in tackles for loss with 9.5. The team has also forced a total of six interceptions on the year with junior corner Ja’qway Janvier coming up with two of them.
But to flip scoreboards, the team needs to start putting up consistent points, and right now they average only nine points per game.
The first obvious fix for this is to get more consistent quarterback play from junior Jordan Ambrose, who started the season as the third string. Ambrose is 49-of-107 (46 percent) for 362 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions this season.
As Wilson has for much of the season, he continues to stress the importance of repetition when it comes to Ambrose, and getting him to focus on being more patient in moving the ball down the field.
It has clearly worked over the last few weeks, as the junior has engineered a few impressive scoring drives, but it hasn’t been enough to put more numbers in the win column for the Yellow Jackets.
One thing that could help Ambrose to be more consistent is a more consistent run game. In the Mount. St. Joseph win, when the Yellow Jackets succeeded, DC got solid gains from cornerback-turned-running back Gashawn Moody filling in for the injured Tyshaun Freeman.
A banged-up Freeman returned last week against Franklin and saw a limited workload, taking 16 carries for 98 yards. Machari Bighams, who started the season at wide receiver, had six carries for 31 yards.
On the opening drive of the game, Freeman had rushes for 14, 12 and 13 yards to help push the ball down the field for Ambrose and take some pressure off. Ambrose found Amin Shaheed in the endzone for what ended up being their only touchdown of the game.
Wilson said that Freeman will see a bigger workload this week, and he hopes that more of Freeman can help along Ambrose throughout the game.
“As long as you have a good run game, the passing game will come along with it,” Wilson said. “The run game has always complimented the pass, no matter what level of football it is.”
Anderson, who is averaging just 12 points a game is led by their passing offense, as they only average 24 rushing yards per game.
Junior Tyson Harley has gotten the majority of the snaps behind center, going 147-of-266 (55 percent), 1,244 yards, seven TDs and six interceptions. Dean Foundos, listed at tight end, is 29-of-65 (45 percent), for 168 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions.
Senior Zac Tallent leads the team in receiving with 56 catches for 459 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman Caleb Brown, who is listed as a defensive back, is second on the team with 33 catches for 342 yards and two scores.
Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. at Macholtz Stadium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.