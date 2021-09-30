Defiance College football hopes that their improvement in a close 35-28 loss to Alfred State will help produce a win in week five with a homecoming conference opener against Rose-Hulman on Saturday.
The Yellow Jackets saw improvement on both sides of the ball after falling down 28-7 in the second half and scoring 21 unanswered points to tie the game with just three minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Cole Recker threw four interceptions, which contributed to the hole that the Yellow Jackets dug for themselves, but he also went 22-of-24 for 215 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Mechari Bighams caught five passes for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Despite the improvement on offense and the 21-unanswered second-half points, interim head coach Earnest Wilson and his staff know that they need to keep the momentum they gained from that second half going into the game with Rose Hulman on Saturday.
“Basically how we keep our momentum going is to keep showing our guys how to get better. I think that we are young, we are mainly freshmen and sophomores so they understand that when they see their mistakes, we start seeing growth in the program,” Wilson said.
Bighams’ second half that included not only a touchdown but a few big plays that helped move the team down the field. For Wilson, seeing Bighams step up like that was big considering that one of Wilson’s biggest emphasises leading into week was to get more playmakers in space.
“He just seemed like he was more awake,” Wilson said of Bighams. “For the last couple years it just seemed like he was out there and we didn’t know where to play him. Sometimes he was at running back, sometimes he was at receiver. Now what we are doing is we are designing plays for players. So they know that they are going to have to take on ownership and that is what I think he is starting to do, take ownership.”
The run game however, was still off against the Pinoeers last week as they saw just 3.4 yards per carry on the ground. Getting his main running back Tyshaun Freeman is of course a want of Wilson’s, but his main focus is to do what puts his team in the best position to win.
Last week, that meant beating Alfred State during the air. But that gameplan could change on a weekly basis.
“We want to take what the defense gives us. If we take what the defense gives us, then we will be successful. If you try to force something down somebody, we don’t have those players yet. We don’t have that 6’5, 300-pound offensive lineman yet that you can force things down people’s throats. You gotta learn to take what they give you. You have got to learn to read fronts and coverages,” Wilson said.
On the defensive side, the Yellow Jackets have been led by junior inside linebacker Thomas Coltrain who leads the team with 28 tackles and five tackles for loss through their first three games.
He’ll continue to be a factor for offenses trying to attack the Defiance defense but this week, the secondary will be under the microscope once again.
Last week, they were largely successful as they came up with two interceptions and held an Alfred State offense that was averaging 255 passing yards per game coming in to the week to just 172 yards in the game.
Junior cornerback Ja’qway Janvier has led the way in the secondary thus far for the Yellow Jackets as he picked up an interception last week and leads the team in pass breakups with four.
But this week they’ll be going up against a Rose-Hulman offense that averages just under 340 passing yards per game behind their quarterback Andrew Dion.
Dion, a senior from San Diego, California, has thrown for 1,007 yards, four interceptions and seven touchdowns behind a 58% completion rate. He has thrown a passing touchdown to five different players and has four receivers with at least 13 catches and over 100 yards.
It is going to be a challenge and the understaffed Defiance coaching staff knows that, but Wilson and company keep preaching the same thing every week — improvement. There will be no better team to improve your pass coverage on than against the high-flying Fightin’ Engineers squad.
“We just have to keep getting better, we are doing what we can,” Wilson said. “I think we just have to keep working, we are young.”
Improvement for a team that saw a coaching change two weeks before the season is always a good goal to aim for, but make no mistake. The Yellow Jackets want to win as much as possible to show that they are making strides.
They know that there is no better time to pick up a big first win than at homecoming and in the first conference game of the season.
“Of course it would be really big,” Wilson said of getting a win against Rose-Hulman. “It would show that we are continuing our progress. I think they are beginning to buy in after those two games last weekend and I think they will really start to buy in and believe in their ability with a win on Saturday.”
Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. EST at Coressel Stadium on Saturday.
