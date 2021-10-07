MANCHESTER, Ind. — After four weeks of no traveling, Defiance College football will begin a two-game road trip this week starting with Manchester on Saturday.
The Yellow Jackets (0-4, 0-1 HCAC) are coming off a week in which they fell in their first HCAC contest of the season 63-14 to Rose-Hulman.
The Fightin’ Engineers were able to put up 35 points in the first 16 minutes of the game and bury the Yellow Jackets early.
But every week represents a new opportunity and that is what Defiance is hoping to instill in their players as they try to move on to the next week.
“If you just stay focused and they see a future, I think they’ll be fine,” Defiance interim head coach Earnest Wilson said of his players. “If you set goals for yourself and you know there are going to be bumps along the way, I think you’ll be fine.”
This week they’ll get a Manchester team that is coming off an upset win in their first conference matchup of the season with a 27-24 win over Franklin in overtime.
The Spartans (1-3, 0-1 HCAC) are led by a balanced offense that averages 86 rushing yards and 145 passing yards per game. Quarterback Eric James is 46-of-91 on the year for 361 yards, two touchdowns and nine interceptions through the first three games but he was replaced last week in the win.
Trevor O’Brien led the way for the Spartans through the air last Saturday with 125 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.
Their rushing game is led by two players in Christian Smith (41 att., 140 yds.) and David Smith (16 att., 145 yds., 3 TDs). Jalen Love, however, led them on the ground last week with 10 carries for 33 yards. David Smith and Quentin Willis each notched a touchdown on the ground.
Playing against a team that has so much turnover on the offensive side can be a challenging thing to prepare for. But as has persisted week by week, Defiance is concerned with making themselves better first.
“I just think that you have to be ready and as long as we keep teaching our younger guys to know their assignment and their adjustments and they have the right attitude, I think we’ll be fine,” Wilson said.
“Right now with our depth and our youth we can keep working and we are going to be alright. We are working on stopping the run. We have to start being more physical than everybody else.”
Defiance too has seen some turnover too at quarterback and they will see it again this week as Cole Recker, who took over full-time for Daylon Lange against Alfred State, is out with a broken collarbone. Jordan Ambrose, who started the year as the third-string quarterback will be the starter on Saturday.
This won’t be throwing Ambrose to the fire though, as the junior from Tomball, Texas saw some playing time late in the first half and for a majority of the second half last week.
He led the team in passing with 33 yards and was able to throw two touchdowns, each to freshman receivers. He was also able to add 22 yards on eight carries as well and proved to be the most mobile quarterback that the Yellow Jacket has featured this season.
Wilson believes that the key to his success behind center this week will be to keep it simple.
I expect him to be able to walk the ball down the field and not give up negative plays,” Wilson said. “We have to be able to walk the ball down the field with no turnovers. That is what we have been emphasizing to him. First downs lead to touchdowns.”
Being able to run the ball will be a key to the game for Ambrose as well, as he will find more open receivers if the defense has to respect the run.
Tyshaun Freeman has shown a lot of promise in the backfield but hasn’t been able to put together a huge game yet. He did have his best week of the season though against Rose-Hulman carrying the ball 16 times for 84 yards.
As for the receivers, Amin Shaheed leads the way on the season for the Yellow Jackets but he’ll need to get back on track this week after not recording a catch in the loss to Rose-Hulman.
Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. in Manchester on Saturday.
