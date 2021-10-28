After a stunning upset win for Defiance last week over then 4-2 Mount St. Joseph, the Yellow Jackets are back to the grind and will look for their second win in a row at home against Franklin.
This is completely new territory for interim head coach Earnest Wilson and his team but the focus hasn’t changed much now that there is a number one in the win column.
“We have to keep preaching to them to keep improving. That is one thing that I keep talking about is to keep improving,” Wilson said.
But Wilson and company can’t kid themselves, things have changed with a win and now, they have to figure out how to move on to the next week.
“We always talk to them about not staying complacent and the way they have been practicing the last few days I have really been surprised, the win helps,” Wilson said.
Wilson hopes to take the energy from the win, and funnel it into their upcoming matchup with Franklin (4-3, 2-2 HCAC).
“I think the win helps us tremendously,” Wilson said. “After the game last week players were screaming ‘we bought in coach we bought in.’ So the win is just helping them to buy in. I wanted to make sure they could handle what I was going to give them and they have really stepped up.”
Defiance (1-6, 1-3 HCAC) was able to pull off the upset last week in large part due to their ability to hone in on the run with the Lions down to their second-string quarterback.
But just like Wilson has preached all season, the Yellow Jackets are continuing to focus on themselves, and that includes a young coaching staff, who has begun to figure out how to use their players.
“I have young coaches and I’ve been really happy because they have started adjusting to their personnel,” Wilson said. “It’s like the old adage, you can do what your players do, not what you do.”
That helped Maurice Brewer, who had eight tackles, two sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss last week in the win, to earn HCAC defensive player of the week honors. Thomas Coltrain and Justin Caballero co-led the team in total tackles on the day with 10.
The defense, which held the Lions to 13 points has been the stronger point for Defiance all season though.
The offense, though, is improving as Jordan Amborse was able to conduct two good drives that proved to be just enough in the one-point win.
Ambrose is 37-of-78 (47%) for 274 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He didn’t start last week, as Wilson wanted to make sure he got the “jitters” out, but the win has helped him out as well as the coaching staff has seen improvement this week in practice.
“He didn’t feel real good about starting and we were planning to play him. But we wanted him to get the jitters off and for him to see certain things before he walked in,” Wilson said of leaving Ambrose on the bench last week for the first two offensive drives. “It seems like he has gotten better this week in practice.”
Along with being on their third-string quarterback, the Yellow Jackets were also without their leading rusher last week as Tyshuan Freeman was out with an injury.
The team got a lift however from Gashawn Moody, who hadn’t played running back all season and was listed as a corner on the roster coming into the game. He had 14 carries for 95 yards and the winning touchdown in the third quarter last week.
This week however, Freeman will be back and that will bring a lift to the offense.
