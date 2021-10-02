Last week’s 35-28 loss marked a step in the right direction for Defiance College football. This week’s 63-14 drubbing at the hands of Rose-Hulman on homecoming can only be described as a step back for the Yellow Jacket program.
But though the aim of getting a win and at the very least staying in the game with the Fightin’ Engineers (2-2, 1-0 HCAC) was lost early, Defiance (0-4, 0-1 HCAC) knows that every game can be used as a learning experience.
“I’ll keep saying this over and over until we get this right. We are not physically right, our football IQ is not there. But if we keep working these young guys we can change this whole culture,” Defiance interim head coach Earnest Wilson said.
The game was never close, as after a three-and-out by Defiance on their first drive turned into a five-yard rushing touchdown by Shane Welshans that was set up by a 48-yard bomb from quarterback Andrew Dion to Daniel Huery.
The Fightin’ Engineers didn’t stop there either as they connected on three more huge pass plays in the first quarter all going for touchdowns. Noah Thomas caught two of them, a 38-yarder and a 50-yarder. Huery caught the other, a 42-yarder.
To that point, while DC wasn’t able to move the ball much on the offensive side, they hadn’t made any mistakes. That changed at the end of the first quarter with a Cole Recker interception that set Rose-Hulman up with a short field to start the second quarter.
They would cash in on that short field just a minute into the second period and make the score 35-0 with a Grant Ripperda 10-yard rushing touchdown.
The rest of the period was quiet besides the lone bright spot for the Yellow Jackets in running back Tyshaun Freeman who ran the ball well and had 16 carries for 84 yards in the game. But despite some long runs, Defiance was never able to really get close to the endzone.
Rose-Hulman got one before the end of the half though, as Daniel Huery caught his second touchdown pass of the game. The pass marked Dion’s third throwing score and the Fightin’ Engineers took a 42-0 advantage into the locker rooms.
The end of the second quarter saw sophomore Jordan Ambrose from Houston, Texas get some time at quarterback. He ended up leading the team with 33 passing yards and a touchdown in the game. Jahlani Hall led the team in receiving with three catches for 34 yards.
“I just think he has to learn how to read better,” Wilson said of the Ambrose. “We have a couple more games that could be dangerous. We will see what we have to do to get him some more game time.”
The second half warranted two more scores by Rose-Hulman before Defiance was able to get their first score of the game on a 14-yard pitch and catch by Ambrose and freshman receiver Ethan Goss.
After a stop, Defiance got the ball back and Ambrose was able to find another freshman receiver in Antawn Nathan for a ten-yard passing touchdown.
The two scores by no means did anything to affect the final result of the game, but seeing some production out of his young quarterback and two freshman receivers gave Wilson some hope for the future.
“You are going to see those younger kids get to play more and more because they are dangerous. We just have to keep them in school and I think they are going to be pretty good,” Wilson said.
The two straight scores by the Yellow Jackets promted Rose-Hulman to bring their first team offense back on the field and as a result they marched right down the field and Welshans got his second rushing touchdown of the game with a three-yard rush.
That would end the scoring for the game as both teams let their second teams finish out the game. The Fightin’ Engineers outgained Defiance 518-180 in the game with 344 of those yards coming via the air.
Dion led the way going 13-of-17 for 301 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Huery was his leading receiver catching seven passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Thomas added three catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns.
On the ground they were led by Grant Ripperda, who carried the ball 15 times for 74 yards and a touchdown.
Defiance will start a two-game road trip next week as they’ll travel to North Manchester to take on the Spartans in their second HCAC contest of the season.
Rose-Hulman 63, Defiance 14
RH DC
First Downs 20 15
Rushing Yards 49-174 39-117
Passing Yards 344 63
Total Yards 518 180
Passing 17-23-0 9-30-4
Fumbles Lost 1-0 3-1
Penalty Yards 7-70 3-30
Rose-Hulman 28 14 14 7 - 63
Defiance 0 0 0 14 - 14
RH- Welshans 3-run (Kick).
RH- Thomas 30-pass from Dion (Kick).
RH- Thomas 58-pass from Dion (Kick).
RH- Huery 42-pass from Dion (Kick).
RH- Ripperda 9-run (Kick).
RH- Huery 17-pass from Dion (Kick).
RH Johnson 1-run (Kick).
RH- Michaels 32-interception (Kick).
D- Goss 14-pass from Ambrose (Kick).
D- Antawn 10-pass from Ambrose (Kick).
RH- Welshans 3-run (Kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Rose-Hulman - Ripperda 15-74; Welshans 13-47; Johnson 9-39; Robertson 2-7; Thomas 1-3; Harris 6-2; Dion 2-1; Shelton 1-1. Defiance - Freeman 16-84; Ambrose 8-22; Dennis Jr. 6-10; Recker 7-7; Brown 1-4; Nern 1-(-10). PASSING: Rose-Hulman - Dion 13-17-0-301; Robertson 3-5-0-19; Barnes 1-1-0-5. Defiance - Ambrose 4-13-1-33; Recker 5-16-2-30; Nern 0-1-1-0. RECEIVING: Rose-Hulman - Huery 7-173; Thomas 3-91; Tice-Saliu 2-35; Hobbs 3-21; Wilkinson 1-19; Silva 1-5. Defiance - Hall 3-34; Goss 1-14; Nathan 1-10; Brown 2-3; Freeman 2-2.
