As the schedule moves into the final week of the Division III college football season, two rivals in Bluffton and Defiance are coming into the week on completely opposite ends of the momentum spectrum.
The Yellow Jackets had put back-to-back close games together including a 14-13 upset win over Mount St. Joseph in weeks eight and nine, but faltered in week ten to a winless Anderson squad 42-14.
The Beavers on the other hand, had endured three-straight blowout losses to the likes of Franklin, Hanover and Rose-Hulman but last week got their third win of the season in convincing fashion, 31-7 over Manchester.
Two weeks ago, it seems both of these teams were on equal footing, and they still might be. But there is no questioning which team is entering the week feeling better right now.
“I felt like each week something’s happened to us to create problems or have hurt us from winning,” Defiance interim head coach Earnest Wilson said. “We know our flaws and we know our problems. And we’re working with them to take them into the offseason to fix these things. It’s a lot more than people know.”
Last week one of the prominent problems on the field was 11 players missing from the lineup, with five of those players being starters after they were suspended for a fight that broke out in the 13-7 loss to Franklin the week prior.
The result was the highest scoring game for Anderson of the season so far where they outgained Defiance 467-208.
The Yellow Jackets will get five to six of the players that were suspended back for the final game, and while that will help, Wilson knows that his team will be up for the challenge no matter who is on the field.
“We have to keep coaching them but this is Bluffton week, so there shouldn’t be any problems getting them up for the game,” Wilson said. “If we can get a win against Bluffton, our rival, that would be pretty good so they should be motivated to play with their heart.”
This is the 95th meeting between the two schools, with Bluffton holding the ever so slight edge in the all-time series with a record of 47-46-2.
Bluffton comes into the game on the backs of their passing offense which averages 188 yards per game compared to 85 per game on the ground.
The Beavers run a split-time system at quarterback with freshman Blake Rine going 86-of-175 (49%) for 982 yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions. Senior Zachary Nobis has gone 66-of-137 (48%) for 710 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions.
They are led in receiving by a large core of sophomores. Their six leading receivers are all sophomores with Zane Dine leading the way with 25 catches for 304 yards and one touchdown. Laurenz Johnson has 24 catches for 232 yards and four touchdowns. Treavon Cummings has 17 catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns.
On the ground, freshman Kainan Stoner leads the way with 84 carries for 263 yards and two touchdowns while Todd King Jr. is right behind him with 55 carries for 257 yards and two touchdowns as well.
This is an offense that has seen it’s struggles, putting up just six against Franklin and 10 against Hanvoer early in the season, but after putting up 31 against Manchester, a team that shutout Defiance, Wilson knows that his defense has to be wary of a surging offense.
“They have been scoring some points lately so we have to be able to keep them off the field,” Wilson said. “We don’t have a lot of depth but is we can sustain drives we’ll have a chance to win.
Last week, Seth Pearson became the sixth player to take a snap under center this season for Defiance and threw for 125 yards and a touchdown on 9-of-22 passing. Amin Shaheed led the way on the receiving end with three catches for 59 yards and a touchdown. Shaheed leads the team in receiving on the season with 29 catches for 408 yards and four touchdowns.
Because the team trailed by so much, Tyshaun Freeman didn’t see much action only carrying the ball eight times for 26 yards, but Wilson continues to maintain that getting him going will be key to sustaining drives on offense. The sophomore has 93 carries for 408 yards and a 4.4 yards per carry average for the season.
It’ll be senior day at Coressel Stadium on Saturday with a 1:30 p.m. kickoff time.
