Fresh off a bye week, Defiance College football wanted to try and turn the corner on a season that had seen them be outscored 92-7 in the first two games.
The Yellow Jackets (0-3) certainly made headway towards that goal on Saturday, gaining some confidence in a 35-28 loss to Alfred State (N.Y.) that saw DC score 21 straight second-half points to tie the game up in the fourth quarter.
After a 92-yard return for a touchdown by Michael Martin to give Defiance their first lead of the season, Alfred State (1-3) scored 28 straight points through the first three quarters.
Down 28-7 in their third game, the Yellow Jackets hadn’t scored an offensive touchdown in six quarters of football. However, the hosts found a spark with a drive late in the third period against the Pioneers, which made the 396-mile trip from Alfred, N.Y., located in the western part of the state about 24 miles north of the Pennsylvania border.
Defiance scored their second offensive touchdown of the season on a seven-play 62-yard scoring drive of their own just before the end of the third quarter, capped off by a 10-yard pass from Recker to Machari Bighams.
Bighams led the team in receiving with five catches for 60 yards and a touchdown. Recker was 22-of-44 passing for 215 yards, four interceptions and two touchdowns. Recker also led the team in rushing with 13 carries for 45 yards.
Then after forcing Alfred State to punt at the beginning of the final quarter, Defiance would drive 68-yards for another touchdown that was set up by a 32-yard pitch and catch from Recker to Bighams. Recker finished it off with a quarterback sneak to put the Yellow Jackets within one score.
Two plays later, the Yellow Jacket defense came up with the biggest play of the game as Jenkins was intercepted by Ja’qway Janvier, setting the Yellow Jackets up with a short field. Defiance wasn’t able to cash in though, missing a field goal that would have brought the lead within four.
But there were more big plays in store for Defiance as on the ensuing Alfred State drive, Ben Ba put the ball on the turf and the ball was recovered by Thomas Coltrain and this time the Yellow Jackets did cash in, with an eight-yard pass to Amin Shaheed in the back corner of the endzone to tie the game at 28.
It was a run of 21-straight points after six quarters were the offense wasn’t able to yield any points. It came after five turnovers in this game, but the Defiance offense proved wasn’t too late to find their groove.
“I think the quarterback settled down and that is the main thing. He settled down and our guys started to settle down too and they started feeling good about making their plays,” Defiance interim head coach Earnest Wilson said.
But the defense needed to make another stop and they couldn’t do it, as the Pioneers drove 76 yards to score with 15 seconds left in the game on a two-yard run by Jake Palmer.
It is a heartwrenching loss for a Defiance team that was getting their confidence back in the form of a second-half comeback, but all is not lost for the Yellow Jackets.
“It says a lot. It says that they are turning the tide,” Wilson said of his team’s second-half comeback. “They are gonna be all right but we just have to put the whole game together, the offense, defense.”
Despite the offensive woes throughout most of the game, the defense had plenty of bright spots.
After taking the lead, they held strong in the first quarter, keeping the Pioneers off the scoreboard for much of it even despite a short field given to the Pioneers by a fumble at Defiance’s own 22-yard line.
But a second turnover, this time an interception thrown by Cole Recker and caught by Riley Van Fleet, proved to be too much as the Pioneers would punch in their first touchdown of the game on a three-yard rush by quarterback Aaron Jenkins.
But despite the turnovers, the Yellow Jackets were in the game, tied at seven to end the first quarter.
The turnovers continued in the second quarter though, as Recker threw another interception to Van Fleet on the first Defiance drive of the quarter.
Starting at the Defiance 20, the Pioneers used seven plays but Jenkins was able to get his second rushing touchdown of the game with a quarterback sneak to make the score 14-7.
Following the lead, the Yellow Jackets defense was able to stand tall, however, as they were able to stall a few long drives by the Pioneers and hold their lead to 14-7 at the break.
The kickoff return was the only thing that the Yellow Jackets had to show for themselves in the first half, as they mustered under 100 yards of total offense in the first half.
And things got worse before they got better too, as Alfred State scored two more touchdowns in the third quarter. The first was a 23-yard pass from Jenkins to their speedster Shy’rel Broadwater coming off of Van Fleet’s third interception of the game.
The second, came on the very next drive as the Pioneers started to connect in the passing game as Jenkins threw a 37-yard dart for a touchdown to Ben Ba. It came off another short field too, as Recker threw his fourth interception of the game.
In the end, it was a roller coaster of a game, with plenty of mistakes from both sides. But being in a close game for the first time this season builds confidence, and confidence can unlock the potential of a team that Wilson knows is there.
“We’ll be alright," said the DC interim head coach. "I like the way they fought, I thought they had a good attitude towards the game. If they start believing in themselves, not many people will kick our butts.”
The Yellow Jackets be home again next week for homecoming and their Heartland Conference opener against Rose-Hulman. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. EST.
ASU DC
First Downs 13 15
Rushing Yards 44-139 22-74
Passing Yards 172 215
Total Yards 311 289
Passing 13-26-1 22-44-4
Fumbles Lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties 9-92 8-72
Alfred State 7 7 14 7 - 35
Defiance 7 0 7 14 - 28
D - Martin 92-kickoff return (kick).
AS - Jenkins 3-run (kick).
AS - Jenkins 1-run (kick).
AS - Broadwater 23-pass from Jenkins (kick).
AS - Ba 37-pass from Jenkins (kick).
D - Bighams 10-pass from Recker (kick).
D - Recker 1-run (kick).
D - Shaheed 8-pass from Recker (kick).
AS - Palmer 2-run (kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Defiance - Recker 13-45; Freeman 5-28; Dennis Jr. 4-1. Alfred State - Jenkins 28-94; Palmer 16-45. PASSING: Defiance - Recker 22-44-4-215. Alfred State - Jenkins 13-26-1-172. RECEIVING: Defiance - Bighams 5-60; Brown 3-46; Shaheed 4-39; Hall 4-36; Freeman 3-18; Goss 1-11; Martin 2-5. Alfred State - Ba 4-81; Broadwater 3-43; Palmer 4-34; Porzucek 1-8; Barry 1-6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.