Defiance College football fell in its home opener to Albion University 51-0 on Saturday afternoon at Justin F. Coressel Stadium, falling to 0-2 on the season.
Though the final score didn’t reflect it, it wasn’t all bad for the Yellow Jackets, in particular the start of the game.
After giving up a 35-yard return on the opening kickoff and driving inside the Defiance 20-yard line. The Britons’ defense coughed up the ball on the opening drive on the game, throwing a pass that was picked off by Defiance’s Ben Ageymang.
But two plays later, Defiance had a turnover of their own as Tyshaun Freeman fumbled on just the second play from scrimmage.
But the Defiance defense continued to hold strong, getting a three-and-out on three-straight drives in the first quarter to keep the game scoreless before a roughing the punter call gave the Britons a first down on one of those drives.
On the ensuing play, Albion quarterback Jack Bush connected with his senior wideout Justin Thomas for a 55-yard touchdown and the Britons, who had won nine straight games coming into this one, were off and running.
“They have well-coached and intelligent football players,” Defiance head coach Earnest Wilson said after the game. “You can see that we are not in the weight room. We have not been in the weight room and it shows when we play these games the last couple of year.”
Despite the adversity, the Defiance defense was able to keep it to a 7-0 lead after the first quarter.
Albion kicker Jackson Cooney connected on a 51-yard field goal just eight seconds into the second quarter though, giving the Britons a 10-0 lead.
A safety, a 51-yard pitch and catch touchdown from Bush to Andy Durand and another field goal later and the Britons had pushed out to a 22-0 lead at halftime.
Darrell Walker was able to get the second Defiance interception of the game, however, just before halftime.
The Yellow Jackets were only able to muster 59 first half yards compared to 254 from Albion.
Defiance started the second half with the ball, and were forced to another three-and-out. Albion scored on their first drive, with Bush getting his third touchdown pass of the game, this time an 11-yarder to Brendan Teel.
That was followed by an 98-yard touchdown run from Phillip Jones-Price and a Kyle Thomas pass to Mark Tocco to open up a 42-0 lead at the end of the third quarter.
The fourth quarter was largely uneventful until as Defiance couldn’t manage any points and Albion mustered just a field goal and a touchdown run, which came as time was expiring in the game.
It was a tough game for the offense, and despite a good start by the defense, they struggled at times too. Wilson knows that he has his work cut out for them as they continue this season.
“Building consistency on offense will be important but like I’ll go back to again, if you are really good, it is usually the strength factor and football IQ. If you have that you’ll push them all over the field and right now we are just not doing that,” Wilson said.
The Yellow Jackets were led by running back Tyshaun Freeman who carried the ball 15 times for 48 yards.
At quarterback, Cole Recker saw most of the stats as he was the more mobile quarterback and Defiance was having trouble limiting pressure in the pocket. He went 9 of 21 for 69 yards. Thomas Coltrain led the Yellow Jackets in tackles with 13.
Defiance will have a bye week before they are back in action at home against Alfred State. Wilson believes the bye week is coming at an opportune time.
“Our bye week comes and I like it because we have been going and going and going since the incident we had this offseason,” Wilson said. “With the situation that happened, we haven’t been able to sit back and really evaluate everything. We are coaching with two down on the staff so we’ll be able to evaluate and make some changes to hopefully be more successful in the future.”
AU DC
First Downs 23 10
Rushing Yards 52-289 30-6
Passing Yards 261 113
Total Yards 550 119
Passing 14-28-2 17-34-1
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-1
Penalties 4-30 5-35
Albion 7 15 20 9 - 51
Defiance 0 0 0 0 - 0
A - J. Thomas 47-pass from Bush (Cooney kick).
A - Cooney 51-field goal.
A - Safety.
A - Durand 51-pass from Bush (Cooney kick).
A - Cooney 21-field goal.
A - Brendan Teal 11-pass from Bush (Cooney kick).
A - Jones-Prince 98-run (Cooney kick no good).
A - Tocco 4-pass from K. Thomas (Cooney kick).
A - Cooney 25-field goal.
A - Bloomfield 5-run.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Defiance - Freeman 15-48; Ambrose 1-3; Adams 1-3; Wilkins 1-1; Dennis Jr. 1-0; Bolanos 1-(-3); Watts 1-(-6); Recker 3-(-16); Lange 6-(-24). Albion - Jones-Prince 9-127, Clark 11-42; Thomas 7-36; Longmire 6-34; Roberts 6-22; Wright 5-17; Willis 4-6; Valvo 1-4; Taylor-Browning 1-2; Lovell 1-0. PASSING: Defiance - Recker 9-21-0-69; Lange 5-8-0-29; Pearson 3-4-0-15; Ambrose 0-1-0 -0. Albion - Bush 12-23-3-210; Thomas 2-2-1-51; Lovell 0-3-0-0; RECEIVING: Defiance - Shaheed 3-52; Martin 3-22; Scott 1-18; Brown 1-10; Bighams 2-8; Fuller 1-6; Hall 1-0; Freeman 3-0; Fortier 2-(-3). Albion - J. Thomas 2-94-1; Valvo 1-51-1; Douglas 3-31; Flannigan 2-28; Stiverson 2-26; K. Thomas 1-18; Vasquez 2-9; Tocco 1-4-1.
