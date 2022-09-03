ALLIANCE — Defiance College football opened their 2022 season with a 65-0 loss at Mount Union on Saturday.
The Purple Raiders (1-0) were the number one ranked team in the Division III preseason coaches poll. They put up 49 points in the first half against the Yellow Jackets (0-1).
It was an offensive onslaught by Mount Union as they ran for 361 yards and threw for 226 to outgain Defiance 587-151 in the game.
Senior Jordan Ambrose got the start at quarterback for Defiance and led the team in rushing (12 att., 50 yds.) and passing (12-23, 74 yds., 3 INTs).
Halfback Tyshaun Freeman ran for 25 yards on 10 carries. Thomas Coltrain led on defense with nine tackles and two tackles for loss.
Braxton Plunk was 11-for-14 for 181 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, which was picked off by Ja'qway Janvier. Deandre Parker ran the ball 10 times for 95 yards and three touchdowns.
The Jackets are back in Defiance next Saturday for their home opener against Kalamazoo (1-0). Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m.
Defiance 0 0 0 0 - 0
Mount Union 14 35 13 3 - 65
MU — Parker 5-run (Piccirillo kick)
MU — Ruby 60-pass from Plunk (Piccirillo kick).
MU — Redmon 9-run (Piccirillo kick).
MU — Ruby 54-pass from Plunk (Piccirillo kick).
MU — Parker 47-run (Piccirillo kick).
MU — Redmon 8-run (Piccirillo kick).
MU — Parker 2-run (Piccirillo kick).
MU — Piccirillo 14-field goal.
MU — Jenkins 13-punt block return (Piccirillo kick).
MU — Piccirillo 16-field goal.
MU — Piccirillo 29-field goal.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.