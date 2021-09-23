Defiance College football has been outscored 92-7 in their first two games. But coming off a bye last week, the Yellow Jackets will look for their first win in a home contest against 0-3 Alfred State.
And they will do it without one of the quarterbacks that have been rotating in through the first two weeks as Daylon Lange has left the team and decided to do school completely online.
Cole Recker, who has played in both games and gone 13 of 31 for 103 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions will take over signal calling duties full-time on Saturday.
But despite that distraction, head coach Earnest Wilson and the Yellow Jackets have been able to use the bye week to their advantage.
“It helped a whole because we only have five coaches on our staff right now so I go back and forth with the defensive backs and helping out with the offense. So it really helped us to be able to settle down on running routes and doing things like that,” Wilson said of the bye week.
The literal change of personnel wasn’t the only change that the Yellow Jackets made either as Wilson and the short numbered coaching staff try to navigate through a huge roster that has 109 players on it.
“We made some changes all the way around,” Wilson said. “We just know that we have got to get better fundamentally. You’ve got to remember that a lot of our kids are freshmen because they gave us last season back. We are just trying to get stronger, bigger, faster and at the same time improve the football IQ and if we do that I think we will be good because we do have a little bit of speed.”
The week helped the Yellow Jackets to be able to hit the reset button, after a dismal first two weeks and a home opener in which they fell 51-0 and managed just 119 yards of offense while giving up 550 yards.
Going up a team that they know is in a similar situation as them, winless on the season, has helped rejuvenate the spirits as well.
“They seem excited, Wilson said. “They have been able to stay positive throughout so as long as we can stay positive, let them know what the rights and the wrongs are. We are really trying to deal with a different atmosphere, a different culture now and I think just staying positive, pushing themselves through school better and at the same football-wise.”
But though the Pioneers are winless on the season — it is a different type of winless than what Defiance has experienced.
Alfred State is coming off a 20-17 loss to the University of New England in week three, and in week two, they fell by just one point, 28-27 to the University of Rochester.
And unlike the Yellow Jackets, who have averaged just 200 total yards two games, the Pioneers have averaged 330 through three games behind a dangerous passing attack.
Averaging 255 passing yards a game behind their senior quarterback Aaron Jenkins (46-97, 766 yds, 4 TDs, 3 INTs) and a trio of talented receivers led by Shy’rel Broadwater (13 rec. 358 yds. 2 TDs), the Alfred State passing attack has proved tough to stop.
“He is a speed guy. He is a big-play guy and he is going to make some plays. We just have to make sure that we are able to match our speed with his speed,” Wison said of Broadwater.
But the Pioneers have also given up 29 points per game over those three games. The Yellow Jackets will look to heal their offensive woes from the first two weeks to be able to put up some points.
Defiance too has seen more success with their passing game (154 yds per game) than their rushing game (54 yds per game), but Wilson and company believe that it could be better.
Recker, who played more snaps against Albion due to the fact that he was more mobile and the Yellow Jackets were having difficulties protecting the quarterback, will need more time to get the ball to Defiance’s playmakers.
But it isn’t just the line that needs improvement. Recker has been working on getting his passes out quicker, and the Yellow Jackets hope that will show in this game.
“The old adage that football starts up front, but we have been working on getting the ball out of the quarterback’s hands faster and understanding that it is about timing and reading too. They haven’t done a good job of reading so they have been working on that,” Wilson said.
Wilson also wants to focus on spreading the ball around to more of their playmakers as running back Tyshaun Freeman (24 carries, 95 yds.) and Amin Shaheed (9 rec., 165 yds., 1 TD) have seen a majority of the touches.
“We need to spread it around to all of our playmakers, not just one or two. We need to get the ball to those guys, I think that will make all the difference in our offensive woes,” Wilson said.
Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. EST on Saturday at Coressel Stadium.
