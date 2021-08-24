After an outstanding freshman season in the spring of 2021 Defiance sophomore defensive lineman Richard Pope IV (Daytona Beach, Fla. /Atlantic) has been named to the D3football.com Preseason All-America list.
Pope, who was chosen first team All-America by the site in the spring, earned a spot on the third team defense for the upcoming season.
Pope had a breakthrough season as a freshman leading the Yellow Jackets in total tackles for loss with 14 and sacks with seven. The imposing defensive lineman also led the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference in both total tackles for loss and solo tackles for loss. He also accounted for 41 total tackles, 27 solo tackles, and seven sacks.
Pope and his fellow Yellow Jackets are set to begin the season on the road against Capital University on Sept. 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.