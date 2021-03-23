CARMEL, Ind. — Defiance College sophomore inside linebacker Thomas Coltrain was named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week on the defensive side of the ball for football, the conference announced on Tuesday afternoon after a vote of its sports information directors. It marks the first time Coltrain has received the honor.
Last Saturday in Defiance’s 22-16 HCAC win at home over Manchester University, Coltrain was all over the field, finishing with a game- and career-high 16 tackles, including nine solos. He recorded 3.5 tackles for loss and also forced a fumble in the fourth quarter.
Over the first three games of the season, the Leslie, Mich. native is leading the Yellow Jackets in total tackles (33), solo tackles (18), assisted tackles (15) and tackles for loss (seven). He also has a fumble recovery with a 10-yard return.
Within the conference, Coltrain ranks first in total tackles for loss, second in total tackles per game (11.0), second in tackles for loss per game (2.33) and tied for third in total tackles.
DC is scheduled to play an HCAC contest at Mount St. Joseph University this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. in Cincinnati.
