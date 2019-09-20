The turf of Fred J. Brown Stadium at Defiance High School saw action on a Thursday night, but instead of the royal blue of Defiance and navy blue of Napoleon, a different hue graced the home of the Bulldogs.
As part of a Swarm and Shoot Weekend, Defiance College instead took to the turf and fell 52-21 in a non-conference matchup with HCAC compatriot Manchester on Thursday.
“I thought it was awesome,” said DC head coach Manny Matsakis of the opportunity to own the Thursday gridiron spotlight. “I thought it was a pretty decent crowd over here for one of our games and it’s a crowd that, in our stadium, would have probably felt like it was really packed.
“I’m glad Nate and I did it. We decided to do this and it gives us an opportunity to grow and we’ve got two big games to start the conference the next two weeks.”
After Earlham dropped football for the 2019 campaign, the Yellow Jackets needed a week three opponent and, rather than take on an arduous journey to Wisconsin or farther, DC set up a matchup with Manchester with the teams’ conference matchup set for Saturday, Nov. 9.
With multiple area high schools invited to attend and an opportunity to play under the lights in a departure from the usual Saturday afternoon slate, the contest provided a unique opportunity for Matsakis’ squad.
The Spartans (1-2) seized control early with a lopsided second-quarter advantage and held off a feisty effort in the late goings of the third quarter from the Yellow Jackets (0-3) to notch a tally in the win column for fourth-year head coach Nate Jenson, a 2004 DC grad and former Yellow Jacket defensive coordinator.
“Even Nate said, hey your guys were way improved from a year ago,” said Matsakis as the Jackets dropped their third contest in as many tries to start the season. “We did some good things. Nobody can say, hey we can’t run the football now.
“Some of the things for us are very fixable. I mean everything’s very fixable when 70 percent of these guys are freshmen. You see significant improvement and hey, (Manchester’s) a good team.”
The Yellow Jackets battled to a 10-0 deficit after one quarter and drove into Spartan territory early in the second period after a 28-yard carry from QB Reggie Washington. A deep pass inside the 10 was intercepted, however, and the Spartans drove 68 yards for a score to go up 17-0 and seize control of the game.
A fumbled snap into the endzone was recovered by Manchester (1-2) for another touchdown and, following a stalled DC drive at midfield, the Spartans struck again on the third touchdown of the first half by running back Donavan Henderson to go up 31-0.
A late-quarter interception by Washington set up a short field for the Spartans and Manchester QB Austin Roberts slipped out of his shoe but sprinted 11 yards to paydirt to create a 38-0 margin.
Washington and the Yellow Jackets did find a spark in the late goings of the second quarter as a 15-yard Manchester penalty, a 25-yard run by back Devon Hewitt and a 14-yard scamper set the table for a 10-yard TD run by the DC signal-caller to trim the halftime margin.
The pairing of Washington and Hewitt did most of the work on the ground for the Yellow Jackets as the sophomore QB tallied 106 yards rushing and a score while the junior running back Hewitt accrued 95 yards and two TDs on 30 carries.
Henderson proved to be tough for the Jackets to stop all night as the senior from Hollywood Hills, Fla. rumbled for 139 yards and five touchdowns on the night.
“There’s things that will come together and pretty soon we’ll have a nice breakthrough and improve,” said Matsakis. “I’m excited about the type of players we’ve got and what the potential is for us as we grow. It’ll be fun to mature this week and then see what happens when we go up to Anderson.”
With a head start on the rest of the national college slate, the Jackets will take the field again on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Anderson at 1:30 p.m. in both teams’ Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opener.
MU DC
First Downs 19 21
Rushing Yards 39-292 55-238
Passing Yards 58 102
Total Yards 350 340
Passing 3-7-0 8-20-2
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties 2-20 4-45
Manchester 10 28 14 0 — 52
Defiance 0 7 14 0 — 21
M — Henderson 29-run (Kibler kick).
M — Kibler 33-field goal.
M — Henderson 3-run (Kibler kick).
M — Darling fumble recovery in endzone (Kibler kick).
M — Henderson 1-run (Kibler kick).
M — Roberts 11-run (Kibler kick).
DC — Washington 10-run (Riley-Clark kick).
M — Henderson 26-run (Kibler kick).
DC — Hewitt 4-run (conversion failed).
M — Henderson 4-run (Kibler kick).
DC — Hewitt 16-run (Santora pass from Washington).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Manchester — Henderson 21-139, Roberts 9-71, Smith 6-69, Lathrop 2-10, Ward 1-3. Defiance — Hewitt 30-95, Washington 19-106, Shaheed 4-27, Geiger 1-7, Harris 1-3. PASSING: Manchester — Roberts 3-6-0-58, Downard 0-1-0-0. Defiance — Washington 7-19-2-89; Recker 1-1-0-13. RECEIVING: Manchester — Lathrop 2-35, Peterson 1-23. Defiance — Shaheed 4-46, Vorce 2-34, Geiger 2-22.
