After taking over as interim head coach of Defiance College football just two weeks before the start of the regular season, Earnest Wilson has now been elevated to head coach of the program permanently
“First of all I thank God for giving me this opportunity,” Wilson said of being elevated to the position on Thursday. “This program has a lot of potential. Our facilities may not be as glamorous as some of the other schools but we have everything we need and even better than some Division I and II schools in some situations. I’m excited to get started.”
Wilson led the Yellow Jackets to a 1-9 record in the 2021 season with the one win coming in upset fashion over Mount St. Joseph was undefeated in HCAC play at the time.
Wilson has been a part of the Defiance coaching staff since 2018 originally being hired on as an associate head coach.
A graduate and player at Texas Tech University in the class of Wilson eventually saw FBS coaching stops at Penn State as a graduate assistant and New Mexico State as a running backs coach.
He went on to be the offensive coordinator at HBCU programs Jackson State and Hampton before being named head coach at then Division I FCS school Savannah State. Going 2-32 there in three seasons he moved to become head coach at Division II Elizabeth City State. In two seasons at the helm of the Vikings, he went 9-11 before coming to Defiance in 2018.
While at Defiance in the previous year, Wilson was weary of the low coaching numbers that he had on his staff with Wilson himself essentially serving as the defensive backs coach.
Going into next season, Wilson is confident that he will be able to improve the coaching personnel situation.
“I’ve already sat down and talked about improving the coaching situation. They have a decent budget and I think we’ll see some good things in the program come about,” Wilson said.
Wilson is also concerned about improving the academics in the program.
“Guys academically are doing a little bit better,” Wilson said. Our main goal is to get them up to a 3.0 GPA. So, we’re excited about where we’re taking a program and developing young men. We need to develop these kids mentally, physically and spiritually and if we do that I think we’ll have a successful program.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.