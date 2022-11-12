BLUFFTON — Defiance College capped head coach Bill Nickell’s first season in charge of the football program in winning fashion as the Jackets turned back rival Bluffton 17-14 for DC’s first win since 2019 in the rivalry.
The Yellow Jackets (3-7, 3-4 HCAC) narrowed the all-time series record to 48-47-2 in Bluffton’s favor, thanks to a defensive stop in the game’s final minutes. DC drove inside the Bluffton five late in the fourth quarter, but a pass to the endzone on third down was incomplete, forcing the Jackets to settle for a 23-yard field goal from Zeke Sanchez.
On the ensuing kickoff, Bluffton returner CJ Thompson raced to the DC 46 to set up prime field position with less than two minutes left in regulation. A mix of run and pass got the Beavers (2-8, 2-5 HCAC) to the DC 19 but disaster nearly struck for the Purple and White. A pass to Thompson on the right sideline appeared to be completed and knocked free by a DC defender and recovered by the Jackets. The play was ruled incomplete then after a conference by the officials was ruled a fumble recovered by DC before returning to the original call.
However, in that eventual incompletion ruling, Bluffton was tagged with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that backed the Beavers up to the DC 32. After two incompletions, Defiance’s defensive line got pressure on Bluffton QB Bobby Bourke forcing a throw well short of the line to gain and a turnover on downs to secure the Hammer Trophy returning to Defiance.
Points were at a premium on a snowy and chilly afternoon at Salzman Stadium as DC led 7-0 at halftime following a Machari Bighams eight-yard TD run 4:29 into the ballgame. Early in the third quarter, a Bluffton fumble set up a short field for DC at the Beaver 20 and QB Jordan Ambrose bulled through from two yards out to put DC up 14-0.
On Bluffton’s next drive, the Beaves marched 60 yards in 4:19 on nine plays, capped by a seven-yard TD pass from Bourke to Thompson. The teams each traded two punts before Ambrose was picked off by Alix Shorter at the Jacket 44 to start the fourth quarter. DC’s defense answered the call on a short field as Kobe Dade picked off Bourke on fourth down at the one yard line to end the threat.
DC went 3-and-out on the backed-up possession and a misfire on the ensuing punt set Bluffton up at the Jacket 30 where the Beavers tied things up with 7:59 left in regulation on a one-yard run by Treavon Cummings.
Ambrose finished 10-of-25 for 66 yards and two interceptions while rushing for 57 yards and a touchdown. Bighams had 67 yards and a TD on 12 totes while Paulding grad Jacob Deisler added 36 rushing yards and a 22-yard reception on the go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter.
Richard Pope highlighted a stellar defensive day with eight tackles, three TFLs, a fumble recovery and a sack. Jaylen Redd had 10 total tackles while Justin Caballero tallied eight takedowns and a fumble recovery for a DC defense that forced three turnovers, held Bluffton to 4-of-15 on third downs and 2.8 yards per play (68 plays, 191 yards).
Ayersville grad Brady Hauenstein hauled in a 19-yard completion on a fake punt in the third quarter on Bluffton’s first touchdown drive while recording four tackles on defense for the Beavers.
DC BU
First Downs 14 14
Rushing Yards 36-157 49-91
Passing Yards 66 100
Total Yards 223 191
Passing 10-25-2 10-19-1
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 202
Penalties 7-60 4-35
Defiance 7 0 7 3 - 17
Bluffton 0 0 7 7 - 14
DC - Bighams 8-run (Sanchez kick).
DC - Ambrose 2-run (Sanchez kick).
BU - Thompson 7-pass from Bourke (Baumgartner kick).
BU - Cummings 1-run (Baumgartner kick).
DC - Sanchez 23-field goal.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Bluffton - Tucker 26-88; Stoner 14-24; Beringer 4-6; Bourke 2-(-6); Team 2-(-22); Cummings 1-1. Defiance - Ambrose 13-57; Bighams 12-67; Deisler 9-36; Clark 1-(-1); Team 1-(-2). PASSING: Bluffton - Bourke 9-18-1-81; Baumgartner 1-1-0-19. Defiance - Ambrose 10-25-2-66. RECEIVING: Bluffton - Tucker 3-32; Beringer 2-31; Hauenstein 1-19; Thompson 1-7; Locklear 1-5; Lee 1-4; Taviano 1-2. Defiance - Bighams 3-8; Rome 2-3; Deisler 1-22; Clark 1-11; Brown 1-8; Scott 1-8; Recker 1-6.
