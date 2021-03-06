Outside of being the first season likely in program history to stretch over two calendar years, the 2020-21 football season at Defiance College can be summed up in one word: unprecedented.
As head coach Manny Matsakis guides the program in his third season, an infusion of new talent and a bolstered roster in the numbers department has the DC mentor excited to take the field in Saturday’s season opener at Rose-Hulman.
“It’s exciting that we’re playing,” said Matsakis, 2-18 in his tenure so far at Defiance. “We’re going to improve, no doubt about it, but how much is hard to tell. I can see it in practice, now we’ve got to show it on Saturdays.”
Starters return across the board for the Yellow Jackets for a seven-game Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference-only slate of four road games and three home games before a return to a traditional 10-game schedule with non-conference games beginning in August.
The Jackets’ top two receivers, top rusher and top tackler return from last season’s 1-9 campaign that saw the squad struggle for much of the year before an emotional 10-7 win over rival Bluffton in the season finale that brought the Hammer rivalry trophy back to Webster Street.
With the traditional 2020 fall season postponed to the spring by the conference due to COVID-19 concerns, Matsakis and the Yellow Jackets have been able to utilize the traditional fall months as valuable prep time with a large group of freshmen getting the opportunity to acclimate to college life before beginning their season.
“After my first season, that spring we had 19 guys left, that’s it,” said Matsakis, citing the reduced amount of turnover between the fall and winter semesters. “The next spring we had 52 and right now we’ve got 94-95 guys and you can see the growth of that program. We’ve gotten a roster built up closer to the teams in the conference and we’re working to close the gap.”
The schedule does DC no favors with the No. 2 preseason pick in the HCAC coaches’ poll is Rose-Hulman, the Jackets’ opening foe, while DC’s home opener in week two will be against the preseason favorite, Hanover.
Rose-Hulman blitzed the Jackets 53-6 a season ago, aided by three bad snaps on punts that led to points for the Engineers. R-H offensive lineman Gavinn Bakker (6-4, 300) is a second-team Lindy’s preseason all-American while receiver Noah Thomas (71 catches, 1,065 yards, 10 TDs in 2019, 44 rushes, 247 yards, 1 TD) was a third-team all-American pick by D3football.com.
Senior QB Andrew Dion (126-of-220, 1,730 yards, 14 TDs, 7 INTs) also returns, though leading rusher Garrett Wight (1,062 yards, 15 TDs departs) via graduation.
“The way the votes went for the preseason were pretty much how I saw it,” said Matsakis. “It’s likely who has the most seniors back and you can see Rose-Hulman and Hanover are going to be neck-and-neck with a very talented Mount St. Joseph team after that.”
“For us, number one we want to close the gap on teams and not give away games,” explained Matsakis as some major keys he’d like to see from the spring campaign. “Rose-Hulman scored 56 points on us but only 21 was their offense against our defense. Our big thing is eliminating errors. We’re going to have them but we need to deal with the adversity of sudden change.”
Links to live-streams of the Defiance College season can be found on the DC athletics website at defianceathletics.com/sports/fball/2020-21/schedule and clicking the video link.
Following the opener with Rose-Hulman, the Jackets will play back-to-back home games against Hanover (2 p.m.) on March 13 and Manchester (1:30 p.m.) on March 20. DC will then travel to Mount St. Joseph on March 27 and host Anderson on April 3 before rounding out the year with trips to Bluffton on April 20 and Franklin on April 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.