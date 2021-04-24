CARMEL, Ind. – The Defiance College football program has 11 players who earned All-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference recognition this season. The HCAC office announced its spring 2021 football all-conference teams and major award winners on Friday morning after a vote of the conference’s head coaches.
Defiance had two players receive First Team All-HCAC honors in sophomore inside linebacker Thomas Coltrain and freshman defensive lineman Richard Pope IV. Coltrain and Pope were each chosen as the HCAC Defensive Player of the Week once during the spring campaign.
Despite playing in just five of his squad’s seven contests this past season, Coltrain led the Yellow Jackets in total tackles (49), solo tackles (28), assisted tackles (21) and total tackles per game (9.8) while having nine total TFLs, one sack, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.
Pope came on strong toward the end of the year to lead DC in total TFLs with 14 and sacks with seven. He also was second on the team in total tackles (41), solo tackles (27) and total tackles per game (5.9), and third in assisted tackles (14).
Representing Defiance as Second Team All-HCAC selections are freshman superback Tyshaun Freeman, senior wide receiver Terry Geiger, senior strong safety Steven Lucas, freshman offensive guard Eric Moultrie Jr., junior defensive tackle Rigo Villa and freshman superback Nazavious Williams.
In rushing, Freeman paced the Yellow Jackets in attempts (110), yards (466) and TDs (five) while leading the team with 32 points. He also had two receptions for 41 yards, totaling 507 all-purpose yards, which ranked second for DC.
Geiger, an honorable mention all-conference pick a season ago, was Defiance’s top receiver with 18 catches for 260 yards and one TD. He also led the squad in all-purpose yards (565), return yards (279) and two-point conversions (two). Geiger was fourth in the HCAC in both punt return yards (144) and average (14.4 yards).
Lucas, who also garnered Second Team All-HCAC accolades as a junior, posted 31 total tackles, including 18 solos. He added four pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble.
In his first year with the Yellow Jackets, Moultrie started all seven contests on the offensive line. Along the defensive line, Villa made 26 total tackles, including 13 solos and five for loss with an INT, forced fumble and blocked kick. He was on the HCAC honorable mention list in 2019.
Williams played in five contests and was DC’s leader in rushing yards (79.4) and all-purpose yards (81.0) per game. He tallied four rushing TDs and was chosen as the HCAC Offensive Player of the Week.
HCAC honorable mention honorees from Defiance include sophomore center Te’Von Carson-Payton, sophomore offensive guard Izaiah Robinson and junior cornerback Derrell Walker. Walker contributed 20 total tackles, two INTs, two pass breakups, 1.5 TFLs and a fumble recovery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.